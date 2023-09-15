Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend and journalist James Hunter has dropped a key injury update regarding a couple of players.

Who is currently injured at Sunderland?

The Black Cats have gone nearly a fortnight without playing, with the international break frustratingly getting in the way of their momentum, having enjoyed a stunning 5-0 win at home to much-fancied Southampton in their last outing at the Stadium of Light.

On Saturday afternoon, Tony Mowbray's side head to Queens Park Rangers looking to continue their good form, with their opponents sitting 17th in the table currently after picking up two wins and three defeats from their opening five matches.

Sunderland have been having to make do without two key figures this season, however, with Aji Alese and new forward Eliezer Mayenda both failing to play a single minute of Championship action between them in 2023/24 to date.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to west London, a fresh update has now emerged regarding the pair's availability.

Will Sunderland duo be fit to face QPR?

Taking to X, The Chronicle's Hunter claimed that Alese and Mayenda could return to full training later this month, so although they won't take part this weekend, they are both making steady progress:

"Good news on the injury front with two men just weeks away from full training and possible involvement in #safc's Championship campaign."

The report itself goes into more detail, saying:

"Aji Alese and summer signing Eliezer Mayenda could be back in full training within a fortnight - and could feature in Sunderland's Championship campaign before next month's international break. Defender Alese has not played since aggravating a thigh injury when he was rushed back to play in Sunderland's play-off semi-final second leg against Luton Town in May.

"And Spanish striker Mayenda has played no part after suffering a hamstring injury in his very first training session with the Black Cats following his move from French side Sochaux at the end of July. Head coach Tony Mowbray says both players are training with the club's medical staff but could be involved with the first team sessions before the end of September."

While not having Alese and Mayenda available for Saturday's clash with QPR isn't ideal, this still has to be considered a positive update for Sunderland when looking at the grand scheme of things.

To have the duo back by the end of the month could be a real boost for Mowbray, in terms of quality and depth, as the Black Cats look to continue to show that they should again be considered among the clubs capable of being promoted to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The former played his part in last season's success, making 21 Championships and chipping in with a goal and assist apiece, while the latter joined from French side Sochaux in the summer and is still looking to make his mark as a bright 18-year-old talent.

While neither are necessarily among the first names on Sunderland's team sheet, having lots of options is so essential across a long and gruelling season domestically, and both Alese and Mayenda could have big parts to play between now and next May.