With the transfer window now in full swing, it looks like a Premier League club is prepared to spend big in order to tempt a Sunderland star away from the Stadium of Light this summer.

Sunderland enjoy steady summer so far

After last season saw Sunderland finish 16th in the Championship table, much of the Black Cats' faithful felt that their side needed a serious rebuild during the transfer window. The early passages of the summer have seen Sunderland start their business by bringing in a couple of experienced players.

The first to arrive on Wearside was goalkeeper Simon Moore who joined the Black Cats on a free transfer from fellow second tier outfit Coventry City. The 34-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light with an option for a further twelve months.

The arrival of Moore was quickly followed by that of Alan Browne who in a similar fashion joined on a free transfer from Preston North End. Rounding off the Black Cats’ recent spree of free transfers is Ian Poveda, who arrives in Wearside after his current deal expired at Leeds United.

Whilst the news of incomings will be a cause for excitement among the Sunderland faithful, the Wearside outfit could see some high-profile exits this summer. Both Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham have caught the eye of Premier League clubs in recent weeks with the duo's future at the club currently hanging in the balance.

With top flight clubs not shy of shopping at the Stadium of Light, it appears that one of the Premier League new-boys are preapred to spend big to sign a Black Cat this summer.

Leicester eye deal to sign Ekwah

As reported by Sport Witness, a recent report in the African media has claimed that Leicester City are in the picture to sign Sunderland’s Pierre Ekwah this summer. The outlet states that the Foxes' scouts have contacted Ekwah's camp to find out more information about the 22-year-old ahead of a potential bid.

Despite there being no mention of the exact fee that Leicester are willing to pay, the report claims that Sunderland could make a lot of money from the sale. Based on this information, it would be safe to assume that the Foxes are willing to spend big to get the deal done this summer.

Ekwah first arrived on Wearside in a move from West Ham United back in January 2023. During his time at the Stadium of Light, the Frenchman, who also has Ghanaian citizenship, has made 60 appearances for the Black Cats, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

Speaking on the midfielder's talents, former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray waxed lyrical about the player telling the press: "That part of his game is really coming along, and I keep telling him that if he can develop that physical aspect of his game then what a footballer we've got because he can do amazing things with his feet.

"He's so clever with his feet, you can see how fast his feet are, and he can see pictures."

Whilst Sunderland will no doubt eager to keep Ekwah at the club this summer, the Foxes may be able to force their hand with an offer that is simply too good to turn down.