Ellis Simms' return to parent club Everton in January was a huge blow in Sunderland's pursuit of a Premier League return, but they may just have found an adequate replacement.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Benfica youngster Luis Semedo is very close to joining the Championship side after failing to agree new terms with the Primeira Liga heavyweights.

What impact did Ellis Simms have at Sunderland?

Simms made a huge impact in his half-season spell on loan at the Stadium of Light, scoring seven goals in 17 league matches to not only help Sunderland adapt to life back in the Championship, but also compete in the higher reaches of the division.

The 22-year-old may have departed with 31 league games of the campaign left to play, including the two-legged play-off semi-final, yet he still finished as the club's fourth-top scorer behind Jack Clarke (9), Ross Stewart (10) and Amad Diallo (13), the latter of whom also impressed on loan from a Premier League side.

With an average of a goal every 0.56 league games, only Stewart (0.86) was more effective in attack for Sunderland this past season than Simms, who also chipped in with a couple of assists.

Sunderland ultimately battled on to reach the play-offs without Simms, where they went on to lose 3-2 on aggregate to promoted Luton Town, but it remains to be seen what could have been with the Everton academy product in their ranks for the second half of the season - especially considering he started just two Premier League games for the Toffees after being recalled.

Could Luis Semedo replace Simms at Sunderland?

On the face of it, it is easy to see why Semedo is being touted as a like-for-like replacement for Simms. After all, both players are similar in stature, measuring in at roughly the same height at 6 foot 3.

Semedo, whose playing style has seen him described as "a big physical unit" by football reporter Josh Bunting, also has an eye for goal, as reflected by the four goals he scored in four games for Benfica in the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League.

However, whereas Simms arrived at Sunderland with some experience of first-team football under his belt following spells on loan with Blackpool and Hearts, Semedo has so far represented only Benfica B and Portugal U20.

Even before finding his scoring boots in European competition last season, Benfica clearly saw plenty in the youngster as they handed him a professional contract in August 2020 when he turned 18.

While his overall numbers at age-grade level are hardly much to shout about, having scored just twice in 18 Segunda Liga appearances last term, Sunderland have a habit of finding gems in need of fine-tuning - not least Stewart, who went from scoring two goals for Ross County in 2020-21 to 26 goals in his first full campaign with the Black Cats.

With Diallo also heading back to parent club Manchester United - though a possible loan return has been touted - Sunderland need to be smart with their transfer business to plug an obvious gap - or gaps.

As boss Tony Mowbray stated in January, any new signing "has to fit the criteria of what we need". If it is another talented young attacker in need of fine-tuning that Sunderland are indeed after, Semedo - who at a reported €600k (£518k) is a low-cost punt - might well be their man.