An update has emerged on Sunderland and their search for another number nine option before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to the Northern Echo, the Black Cats are hoping to make a breakthrough and reach an agreement to sign Zorya Lugansk centre-forward Nazariy Rusyn as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman attempts to bolster Tony Mowbray's squad.

The report claims that the recruitment team have held talks over a deal for the Ukraine international and cites reports in his home country that an offer of €2m (£1.7m) has been lodged for his services.

It states that negotiations are now ongoing and that they hope to secure a deal before the club's next match, which is against Rotherham on Saturday.

How good is Nazariy Rusyn?

The 24-year-old marksman has been in fine form for Zorya since the start of last season and could come in to partner Ross Stewart in attack, once the current Black Cats ace is back from his Achilles injury.

Ellis Simms and the Scotland international partnered each other as part of a front two in six matches in August of last year and struck up a wonderful connection.

The Everton loanee plundered three goals whilst the ex-Ross County man produced five goals and three assists.

This shows that Stewart is able to thrive alongside another striker and that is why he could excel next to Rusyn, particularly when you consider his record for Zorya.

The Ukrainian attacker has scored 14 goals and provided six assists across 32 league matches since the start of the 2022/23 campaign. Meanwhile, no current Sunderland player managed more than ten Championship goals last term and no striker produced more than three assists.

This suggests that Rusyn has the potential to offer a much-needed goal threat for Mowbray's side if he is able to translate his form over to English football this season. He is a striker who can both score and assist goals and this could make him a difficult player for opposition defences to deal with due to his ability within the box and in the build-up phase to create for others.

The Zorya star, who was described as "random" by journalist Josh Bunting upon being linked to the club, also caught the eye at youth level for Ukraine with seven goals in 12 caps for their U19 and U21 teams combined, which included six in ten for the latter.

His presence at the top end of the pitch could cause defenders to focus on him and take some of the attention away from Stewart in the same way that Simms did, which could allow the Scottish dynamo to recapture his immense form from last season.

The 26-year-old hotshot, who Mowbray confirmed is around six weeks away from returning to action, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across 13 Championship matches last term and produced a phenomenal ten goals and three assists.

Stewart was the team's outstanding performer as no other player within the squad averaged a Sofascore rating higher than 7.03, which illustrates how influential he can be for the Black Cats upon his return.

Now, imagine him and Rusyn terrorising opposition defences on a regular basis with their ability to be lethal scorers who can also create for their teammates.