Sunderland target Ellis Simms’ future will be decided “in the next few days”, according to reliable journalist Alan Myers.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news on Ellis Simms?

The Black Cats are sure to be busy once again this summer as they look to build on last season’s impressive surge into the Championship playoffs, which ultimately ended in heartbreak but certainly showed plenty of positive signs.

Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis have all arrived at the Stadium of Light already less than a week after the transfer window officially opened, but more goalscoring prowess is required given Semedo’s inexperience in senior football.

And that’s where Everton’s Simms could come in, with reports last week confirming Sunderland are interested in bringing their former loanee back to the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

That update revealed there is rival interest from Ipswich Town though, and the latest news from Myers reveals there is another unnamed suitor in the mix as well.

"Three clubs have made their interest known in Ellis Simms, no bid accepted at this point but a decision expected in the next few days,” the journalist said on Twitter.

He then responded to a fan question to say he believes both the Black Cats and Tractor Boys have made a bid, but the third team in the mix is a mystery.

Is Simms good enough to lead the line?

Tony Mowbray will no doubt be desperate to bring Simms back to the club, given the impact the 22 year-old made last time around in the Northeast, bagging seven goals in just 17 second-tier appearances.

That goalscoring prowess is no fluke either, as the Everton youngster previously struck ten in 24 during a spell at Blackpool and seven in 21 for Hearts, even bagging against Chelsea in the Premier League this season, leading Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney to call his finishing ability “unbelievable”.

With just 12 months left on his contract and valued at around £3.4m, Simms really needs to be finding himself a permanent home after three different loan teams away from the Toffees, and he will surely fancy his chances of nailing down the number nine spot on Wearside as he matures into a stronger and more experienced centre-forward.