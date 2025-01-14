Sunderland have made one huge signing already this month with the addition of Enzo Le Fee, and the Black Cats are considering adding to that with the addition of a promising young forward, according to one journalist.

Sunderland transfer news

It has been a great first season so far for Regis Le Bris in charge of the Black Cats, as they are firmly in the fight not just for a play-off spot but automatic promotion. But despite the excellent season, the Sunderland boss will likely be looking at ways he can improve his side, and adding some fresh faces may be his solution in the coming weeks.

It’s been reported that the Championship side are interested in signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton this month. The Chile international has struggled since joining the Premier League side, as his form has now seen him fall down the pecking order. The Black Cats are not the only side eyeing the forward, though, as Blackburn Rovers have also joined the race to re-sign their former player, and Brereton Diaz is said to prefer either a loan move to Sheffield United or to remain at Southampton.

The good news for Sunderland supporters is that he is not the only striker that the club are looking at, as Stoke City’s Tom Cannon is also on their radar. Cannon is on loan at the Potters from Leicester City, and there is a chance he could be recalled and then sent out on loan to a different team, with the Black Cats and Sheffield United keen on snapping the striker up.

Sunderland seriously interested in signing 21 y/o forward

The news of a potential new striker doesn’t stop there for the Championship side, as journalist Michael Graham reports that Sunderland are taking a serious look at striker Matija Frigan.

Frigan currently plays for Belgian side KVC Westerlo and has done so since July 2023, when he arrived from Croatian side HNK Rijeka. The 21-year-old came through the academy at Rijeka, playing over 30 times for them and scoring 15 goals in the process.

That form earned him his move to Belgium, and he hasn’t looked back, continuing to score goals for KVC Westerlo. Frigan has now emerged on Sunderland’s radar once again, as they look to add to their forward line. Before he moved to Belgium, Sunderland were very keen on signing Frigan, seeing a £3.4 million bid rejected for his services.

Matija Frigan's KVC Westerlo stats Apps 53 Goals 12 Assists 4

The Black Cats obviously missed out on his signing, and they are now looking into a possible deal in this transfer window. Frigan, who is under contract until 2028, joining Sunderland would see him compete alongside Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Nazariy Rusyn and Wilson Isidor, who has become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light. But given Isidor is on loan from Zenit St Petersburg, Le Bris may see Frigan as the player to replace him in the long term if a deal cannot be done.