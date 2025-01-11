Sunderland have a 100% win record so far in the Championship in 2025, with the Black Cats acting as a distant but serious challenger to Leeds United sat at the very top of the unpredictable league.

If the Wearside outfit can keep up this stellar form across an extended period of time, and the Whites show considerable chinks in their armour when the nerves are ramped up, Regis Le Bris' men might well find a spot in the top two positions becomes available.

Of course, anyone getting too carried away at the Stadium of Light will be aware how uncomfortable a transfer window can be for the Black Cats, knowing full well that some of their top assets are in danger of being poached.

Sunderland could now lose £20m star

According to a report by Football Transfers earlier this week, Arsenal are now setting their sights on snapping up Jobe Bellingham this January, with the Gunners set for a midfield overhaul.

The report further states that both Sunderland and Bellingham struck up a 'gentleman's agreement' during a round of contract talks last summer that means the 19-year-old would be allowed to move on if an acceptable bid was put forward, with a rumoured £20m price tag enough for the Black Cats to consider parting ways.

Whilst losing Bellingham would be far from ideal for Le Bris' side and their ongoing chances of promotion, it wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world, especially after the promotion challengers landed the services of Enzo Le Fee this month to bolster centrally.

Moreover, there's no guarantees that the teenager moves to North London and is instantly gifted first-team football, with the potential there for the deal to be reminiscent of Jack Clarke's flat move to Ipswich Town, where the ex-Sunderland star is now struggling to make an impact after his own bumper £15m switch.

Why Bellingham could be Clarke 2.0

Much like Bellingham is now, Clarke was one of the first names on the Sunderland team sheet whenever he was available for selection, with his final season at the club full of goals of and assists sealing him a move to the Premier League.

Indeed, the ex-Leeds United attacker would fire home a mightily impressive 15 league goals in total during an eventful 2023/24, resulting in Kieran McKenna's men wanting a slice of the entertaining attacker after Ipswich clinched promotion.

Clarke's league numbers last season vs 24/25 Stat 23/24 24/25 Games played 40 16 Games started 39 4 Goals scored 15 0 Assists 4 2 Big chances missed 5 2 Big chances created 12 2 Stats by Sofascore

The same spark that was present in his game as Sunderland's main man hasn't followed him over to Suffolk, however, with only four Premier League starts coming his way as a reserve figure under McKenna.

Ipswich supporters will feel slightly let down by Clarke flopping since his arrival to Portman Road, with Arsenal fans no doubt equally disgruntled if Bellingham was to join for £20m only to fade into the background.

Whilst it is undeniable that Bellingham does have what it takes to be a success in the big time - having fired home sumputous strikes like this one above in recent weeks to take his league goal tally to four for 2024/25 - he is still only 19 years of age, with this campaign being only his third ever full season in the men's game.

Obviously, the allure of the Emirates could prove to be very tempting, but Le Bris seems to be the perfect manager for the teenager at this point in his development.

If Sunderland's "diamond" was to leave at some point this month - as he was once labelled by ex-boss Tony Mowbray - it would be an initially crushing blow.

But, as the second-tier promotion hopefuls showed with Clarke's departure, nothing is ever too demoralising for too long.