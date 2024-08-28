Sunderland have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their star players before the transfer window closes, according to a new report.

It has been a relatively quiet transfer window for the Black Cats so far, as they have got about their business quite quickly and efficiently. That has helped them make a very good start to the league campaign, as Regis Le Bris’ side have won three games out of three, meaning they sit top of the Championship table without a goal conceded to boot.

Related Dream for Mundle: Sunderland battling it out for £8k-p/w sensation Sunderland are looking to get this new attacker in through the door shortly.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland have brought in five new players so far in this transfer window, with four of those additions being on free transfers and one being a loan deal, which was for their latest signing, Wilson Isidor.

Sunderland's summer signings Signed from Alan Browne Preston Ian Poveda Leeds United Simon Moore Coventry City Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City Wilson Isidor St Petersburg

But given that they have just lost Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, there could soon be more movement at the Stadium of Light. One player the Black Cats are looking to add to their ranks is Leicester City forward Tom Cannon. Sunderland are said to have put in a bid worth £5 million for the striker, as they look to improve their forward line before Friday’s deadline, but they do face competition from teams such as Stoke City, Norwich City, and Sheffield United.

As well as looking to sign Cannon, it was also mentioned last week that Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign striker Roko Simic. It has been reported that the Black Cats are hopeful of signing the 6 foot 3 centre forward, with him holding direct talks with the club hierarchy.

The Wearsiders have also been one of a number of clubs to have been linked with Burnley’s Manuel Benson. The winger looks set to leave Turf Moor in what remains of this transfer window, and the Black Cats have been mentioned with interest, but they do face stiff competition from Leeds United.

These may be all deals that Sunderland hope to get over the line before the window closes, but they now also face a potential fight keeping hold of one of their key players.

Sunderland’s Pierre Ekwah wanted by European club

According to FootMerceto, Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is being looked at by French side AS Saint-Étienne. Ekwah joined the Black Cats in January 2023 from West Ham United, and since his arrival he has been an important player for the club.

The 22-year-old played 18 times in his first six months at the club, as his importance started to show early on. Then last season, Ekwah played 40 times for Sunderland in the Championship, as well as appearing in the EFL and FA Cup. The midfielder has great versatility, as he’s able to operate in central and defensive midfield, and even at centre-back if needed.

In a further update, according to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have reportedly placed a £6 million price tag on Ekwah. But with West Ham having a 35% sell-on clause in the deal that saw him move to the Stadium of Light, Sunderland would lose a hefty portion - about £2.1m - of that profit should he leave the club this summer.