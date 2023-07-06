Sunderland must go again. The heartbreak of painfully losing the play-off semi-final will still be etched upon the conscience of the players and the hurting fans.

Meanwhile, their fierce high-flying northern rivals Newcastle have unbelievably reached the pinnacle of Champions League football leaving the Black Cats itching to create some success of their own.

Therefore, another hectic and gruelling season of Championship football beckons, as it now starts in just less than a month and the club still has much work to do in the transfer window to make sure that it's ready.

Last year, much of the goal-scoring firepower was bestowed upon on-loan Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo, who scored 14 league goals.

The Ivorian has already returned to his parent club, whilst Ross Stewart, who netted ten goals in 13 outings, had the best minutes per goal ratio (104) in the division, but his time was blighted by injury and he has been linked with a possible exit from the Stadium of Light.

Kristijaan Speakman, Sunderland’s sporting director, has spoken on Stewart’s uncertain future and said: “The situation is no different to where we have been: we are really keen to retain Ross and everything from his camp is that he’d like to stay. But we haven’t got to an agreement that both parties would like to sign off.

Whether Stewart stays or goes, there's still a gaping hole in the frontline that needs to be filled and there are still rumours circulating around a potential return for Ellis Simms.

What’s the latest on Ellis Simms to Sunderland?

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland will “keep an eye” on Simms, but have no intention to enter a bidding war for his signature.

The striker only has one year left on his deal at Goodison Park, and the Toffees are open to letting him leave for a fee of around £10m.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan for Sunderland at the beginning of last campaign and was recalled by his parent for the second half of the season as Sean Dyche’s men battled against relegation.

The Wearside giants added teenage forward Luis Semedo last month, who Tony Mowbray revealed is the “only senior striker” in the ranks as Stewart is unlikely to be fit for the start of the season.

Therefore, Simms would be a pivotal addition to the club.

Why would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Sunderland?

The Englishman has already shown he has the capability to perform for Sunderland, having registered nine goal contributions in 14 second-tier starts.

Described as “brilliant” by Dion Dublin, Simms only scored once in the top flight and began just two encounters, as Dyche often preferred Dominic Calvert-Lewin or opted for a false nine approach.

It arguably showed that the youngster isn’t quite ready for consistent Premier League football and a move back to his former club could be the perfect antidote to resurrect his stuttering career.

If the attacker returned to the Stadium of Light, it would see him rekindle a partnership with the effervescent and deliciously talented Jack Clarke.

The former Leeds star notched a league-high 12 assists last year and created 66 chances in total, at a rate of 1.40 per 90.

Such numbers would no doubt benefit Simms, who although didn't receive any assists from Clarke last term, did find the net on seven occasions in 17 outings for the Mackems. Should the two finally combine, therefore, it could be a promotion-winning combo.

Indeed, these two are more than capable of being the spearheads to catapult this historic club back into Premier League prominence.