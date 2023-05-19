Sunderland are now set to keep manager Tony Mowbray in charge, with the club already planning for next season, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Sunderland manager news?

The Black Cats were knocked out of the Championship playoffs by Luton Town on Monday, with Mowbray’s side failing to keep hold of their first-leg lead. The Hatters ran out 2-0 winners at Kenilworth Road to win the tie 3-2, and reports shortly after suggested that Mowbray was fighting to keep his job.

A number of coaches were linked with replacing the 59-year-old, including RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, former Alanyaspor manager Francesco Farioli and ex-New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber.

However, there has now been a twist, with Sky Sports sharing news they’ve been “told” regarding Mowbray. They said he is set to stay at The Stadium of Light, with the manager and the Sunderland hierarchy “concentrating on a summer of player recruitment”.

“News to bring you and it concerns Sunderland and their manager Tony Mowbray.

“There were reports emerging that Mowbray was going to leave and be replaced by a foreign coach next season. But we’re told that he’s set to remain as the Sunderland manager and is planning for next season alongside the club’s hierarchy.

“We think it’s business as usual as far as Mowbray and Sunderland are concerned with the club concentrating on a summer of player recruitment.”

Correct decision from Sunderland?

Mowbray, who arrived at the club at the end of August, enjoyed a productive first season with the Black Cats, losing just 11 of his 40 Championship games. He averaged 1.53 points per game in the second tier this season in what many forget was Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship.

Mowbray helped get the best out of a number of young players such as Jack Clarke and loanee Amad Diallo, with the latter of the two attackers nominated for the Young Player of the Year award, and it looks as if the decision to keep him on will sit well with plenty of supporters.

Journalist and Sunderland fan Josh Bunting said it would be “utterly mad”, “insane” and “naive” to part ways with Mowbray and has since said that he is “over the moon” the manager will remain at the club.

You could definitely argue that he has earned the right to take charge of an entire Championship season, and who knows, the aim for next year could be another top-six finish, with Sunderland officials seemingly making plans to get back into the top flight.