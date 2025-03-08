Looking to take full advantage of his contract situation, Leeds United have now commenced "work" on their move to sign an "outstanding" defensive reinforcement for Daniel Farke this summer.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites have their sights set on Championship promotion but they, more than most, will be well aware just how quickly things can change in England's second division. With 11 games left and five points between themselves at the top of the league and Burnley in third, those at Elland Road will be desperate to get over the line as soon as possible.

Once potentially over the line, they can turn their attention to the transfer window, where they may have to enjoy their most important summer yet under the 49ers if back in the Premier League.

Leeds have watched on as Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City have all paid the price for their recruitment decisions this season and will not want to make the same mistakes.