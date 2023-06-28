An update has emerged on Sunderland and their plans to bolster Tony Mowbray's attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign…

What’s the latest on Sonny Perkins to Sunderland?

According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are one of a number of teams eyeing up a swoop to sign Leeds United striker Sonny Perkins on loan this summer.

The report claims that fellow Championship sides Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers are keen on landing the teenage talent’s signature.

It states that the Whites are prepared to sanction a temporary exit for the centre-forward and are willing to send him to another team in the division, with Kristjaan Speakman now pursuing his services.

Where would Sonny Perkins fit in at Sunderland?

The 19-year-old gem is a versatile player that could be deployed in a multitude of roles across the frontline for Mowbray next season.

He could, however, feature alongside current Black Cats marksman Ross Stewart to play a part in making the Scotland international unplayable.

The 26-year-old finisher enjoyed an immense partnership with former loanee Ellis Simms as a strike partnership at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, which showcased his potential as part of an attacking duo.

Stewart plundered a stunning five goals and three assists in six Championship starts alongside Simms in August of last year. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.65 across those matches, which is higher than Ryan Manning’s league-leading average rating of 7.46 last term.

This suggests that the former Ross County star was one of the best performers in the division, if not the best, whilst playing next to another striker.

Therefore, Perkins could get the best out of Stewart as the Leeds prodigy, who can also play out wide or in midfield, has shown immense potential at youth level.

The £1.6k-per-week prospect scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 18 Premier League 2 matches last term, while the hotshot also managed 12 strikes in 21 league outings for West Ham's U21s in 2021/22.

His former youth boss Michael Skubala once described him as a "goal machine" and the exciting teenager's statistics back that up, with more than a goal every other game over the last two seasons.

This suggests that the potential is there for Perkins to be a prolific forward option for Sunderland, albeit he is yet to prove that at senior level, which could make him the ideal player to slot in alongside Stewart.

As was the case with Simms, who scored seven goals in 14 league starts for the club, opposition defenders would have another number nine to deal with and would not be able to focus all of their attention on the Scotland international, which could then open up the space for the exceptional striker to return to the unplayable form he displayed last year.