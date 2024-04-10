Sunderland would certainly have been the happier of the two sides come full-time at Elland Road on Tuesday night, as Mike Dodds' Black Cats frustrated a lacklustre Leeds United side to draw 0-0.

Dodds' men did have luck on their side in the contest, with a handball decision on Luke O'Nien going their way when Leeds cried for a penalty, but it was a valiant and determined showing from a Sunderland side who had leaked five goals to Blackburn Rovers just two Championship games prior.

Now, with back-to-back clean sheets since then in two consecutive 0-0 draws, the Stadium of Light outfit will be looking for a win at West Bromwich Albion this coming weekend.

Dan Neil will be assured that he will be in Dodds' XI for the trip to the Hawthorns, having shone for the Black Cats in the stalemate in West Yorkshire.

Dan Neil's performance vs Leeds in numbers

There will always be a beaming smile on the face of every Sunderland fan when Neil performs excellently, having come through the Black Cats' academy system as a homegrown product to then star in the first team for a number of years now.

The well-liked number 24 wasn't quite at his most exciting as a forward player in the drab 0-0 affair, but the 22-year-old's grit was much-needed in the centre of the park with nine ground duels won from 15 attempted.

In stark contrast, Glen Kamara occupying a holding role for the hosts only won one all night.

On top of that, Neil would muster up one key pass in the contest to try and cut open a strong Whites defence, with Sunderland bettering Leeds' amount of efforts on goal with three when venturing forward.

But, it was the 22-year-old's steely nature that shone through even more with seven tackles won alongside his expertise in launching into duel after duel.

The Sunderland defence that lined up to face the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville were also rock solid accompanying Neil, especially Callum Styles, who will feel he's finally up and running in a Black Cats strip after his individual showing at Elland Road.

Callum Styles' performance vs Leeds in numbers

The Hungary international received pelters after a horror-show display in the 5-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers to open April, but those who critiqued his showing in that humbling defeat will hopefully praise Styles in equal measure now.

Styles would end up winning five of his nine ground duels when tasked with trying to stop the raw pace of Daniel James bombing down the channels, alongside completing two tackles to contribute to his side's deserved clean sheet.

Styles' numbers vs Leeds Minutes played 90 Touches 40 Accurate passes 20/27 Key passes 1 Duels won 5/10 Tackles 2 Stats by Sofascore

Managing to replicate Neil in the 0-0 game with a key pass of his own too, Styles finally looked comfortable in his new Sunderland colours after an awkward start to life on Wearside.

He would squander possession 11 times, but Styles never caved under the pressure of playing Daniel Farke's intimidating hosts to the point where they then bagged a winner.

Styles' display would be praised by Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith at the final whistle, with Smith handing out a 7/10 rating to the much-improved 24-year-old who was singled out for 'some nice touches on the ball' alongside putting in a shift defensively.

Sunderland could well look to sign Styles permanently if he can build on this impressive display when the Black Cats travel to West Brom next, the Barnsley loanee in need of consistent minutes now to prove he can perform in the Championship week in and week out.

The more pressing matter for Dodds, however, will be tallying up another second-tier win soon, aiming to unsettle another promotion hopeful in the Baggies with three points this time secured.