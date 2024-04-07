Mike Dodds would have been cursing his Sunderland side's lack of potency against Bristol City yesterday, with the Black Cats performing well besides their lack of cutting edge in the 0-0 draw.

The stuttering Wearside outfit will still look to take the positives away from the stalemate against Liam Manning's Robins despite the frustrating final scoreline, Sunderland managing 20 shots on Max O'Leary's busy goal which would have rippled a number of times on another day.

Dodds looks to be onto something playing Jobe Bellingham in the sole striker spot in the last few games regardless of just one victory in his team's last ten matches, with the former Birmingham City sensation unlucky not to score at the Stadium of Light playing in this new role.

Jobe Bellingham's performance vs Bristol City in numbers

Bellingham would register two shots on target in the stalemate on Saturday, only for O'Leary to spoil his afternoon by not allowing one of those shots to find the back of the net in a stunning display from the Robins shot-stopper.

The Sunderland number seven's general build-up play was also encouraging in the goalless affair away from his efforts on goal, managing to misplace just four of his 21 passes and notching up four key passes too - as per Sofascore.

Dodds will hope sticking with Bellingham up top, over the likes of both Semedo and Burstow who remain goal-shy for the Black Cats, will awaken a lethal finisher out of the 18-year-old over time.

The raw Sunderland talent does have seven strikes next to his name this campaign after all, when playing predominantly in midfield.

Therefore, this position switch could make Bellingham even more of a threat going forward if he can adapt to the demands that come his way by being the focal point up top.

Jack Clarke didn't shy away from trying to be a game-changing star for the Wearside outfit in the stalemate either and arguably bettered Bellingham's display.

Returning back to the team after a lengthy injury layoff, Clarke will be keen to kick on now and show his underperforming side what they've been missing.

Jack Clarke's performance vs Bristol City in numbers

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster has been a shining light for the Black Cats throughout this turbulent campaign to date, remaining a constant positive when things have been topsy-turvy.

Making his first start since the end of February, Clarke will no doubt be starting more games in the near future now if fully free from injury having registered six shots on the Robins net as a thorn in the away team's side.

Accumulating six successful dribbles also in the contest, Sunderland were so unlucky a goal didn't come about from their 23-year-old star-man twisting and turning the away side's defence.

Clarke's numbers vs Bristol City Minutes played 90 Touches 57 Key passes 6 Successful dribbles 6/7 Shots on goal 6 Duels won 7/11 Stats by Sofascore

Managing six key passes and seven successful duels too, the lively left winger would pick up a 7/10 rating from Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith at the final whistle for his efforts with Smith stating that Clarke made a 'big difference' on his return.

Dodds will be desperate for Clarke to be as impactful up against his old employers in Leeds United on Tuesday night, but with a goal or an assist picked up.

Sunderland pulling off a shock result won't be easy at all at Elland Road, considering their dire predicament currently in 13th compared to Leeds' superior position in third, but Dodds will pray the tide is turned soon with Clarke back alongside the likes of Bellingham.