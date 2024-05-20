Sunderland are still actively on the hunt for their next manager after Mike Dodds' disastrous interim tenure, with the Championship regular season wrapped up since the start of May.

Now, hurtling towards the end of the month, the rumour mill continues to go into overdrive over who could be the next boss to come in, without any real concrete developments coming out from the club itself.

The powers that be at the Wearside outfit could just be exercising patience, wanting to avoid a haphazard appointment like their dismal previous choice of Michael Beale, but there will come a time very soon when an announcement will have to be made to see in a brand-new era at the Stadium of Light.

Away from other rumoured faces such as Bo Svensson, the Black Cats continue to be linked with this recently sacked manager who will want to bounce back into management immediately in the EFL.

Sunderland looking at "fabulous" new manager

It's no secret that former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior is near the top of the new manager shortlist in Wearside, with links stating he is in the running for the Sunderland vacancy starting ever since his abrupt dismissal from the Tigers.

Football Insider even reported last week that Sunderland have made a move for Rosenior about the vacant job post, with football journalist Alan Nixon further adding fuel to the fire by stating the out-of-work boss is 'on the radar' of Sunderland via his Patreon.

Having lifted Hull out of the relegation spots during his first season in charge, whilst just narrowly avoiding the playoff spots by one position this season before his sacking, the 39-year-old - who has been described as "fabulous" by ex-Stoke City manager Tony Pulis in a recent interview - could well relish the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of the Black Cats if picked as Dodds' successor.

Daniel Ballard could also benefit massively from Rosenior potentially taking the centre-back under his wing, having seen what the ex-Tigers boss managed to get out of Jacob Greaves this campaign to now be linked with a transfer switch to the Premier League.

How Rosenior could get more out of Ballard

Under Rosenior's guidance, Greaves has been transformed into a titan at the back for Hull with a space in the Championship Team of the Season coming his way as a result - beating the likes of Joe Rodon to one of the centre-back spots.

Greaves amassed 11 clean sheets for the failed playoff hopefuls over the course of the season, alongside registering two goals and four assists as a calm presence on the ball operating out from the back.

Greaves vs Ballard - FBRef stats over the last year Stat - per 90 mins Greaves Ballard Passes attempted 78.53 63.31 Pass completion % 88.82% 89.7% Progressive passes 3.74 2.63 Tackles 1.77 1.17 Interceptions 1.02 0.82 Blocks 1.28 1.36 Clearances 4.60 4.27 Aerials won 4.12 2.77 Stats by FBRef

Ballard falls short in many of the statistics when comparing the two centre-backs, when glancing at FBRef, but under Rosenior's watchful eye at the Stadium of the Light, the ex-Arsenal youth player could be elevated to Greaves' level over time.

The in-demand manager could also give Sunderland belief again that they can get out of the Championship, having steered his former employers to the cusp of a playoff spot before being relieved of his duties controversially.

Ruling himself out of the running for the Birmingham City job recently, Rosenior could fancy the mammoth task of breathing life back into the Black Cats more as his next job to prove doubters wrong back at Hull.

Ballard would jump for joy at this development, knowing that his game would only be enhanced by the 39-year-old taking on the reins.