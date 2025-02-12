Despite picking up a big 3-2 win away at Middlesbrough recently, Regis Le Bris will be concerned with how fragile his Sunderland side have looked at home over the past few matches at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, the promotion-chasing Black Cats have had to settle for two 2-2 draws on the spin against bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle and Tom Cleverley's Watford in their last couple of home outings, with the Hornets then on the receiving end of a 4-0 loss to Leeds United directly after this score draw.