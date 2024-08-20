Not even the most rose-tinted Sunderland supporter would've expected this start to the season from the Wearside outfit, with the Black Cats winning both of their opening two Championship fixtures in style.

The resounding 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light last time out even saw Eliezer Mayenda finally introduce himself to the Sunderland faithful, breaking his senior duck for the club with a brace in the emphatic win.

Away from the likes of Jobe Bellingham also showing his growing maturity in the 4-0 win, as he aims to become even better during this second full season with the Black Cats, Dan Neil also shone in the middle of the park as an already key player for Regis Le Bris.

Dan Neil's time at Sunderland

There were concerns this summer that the homegrown ace would leave the Stadium for Light for good, owing to frustrations surrounding no new manager occupying the dug-out during the long and drawn-out off-season.

Le Bris has come in now, and has seemingly made the camp a feel-good one quickly, after a disastrous time last campaign saw the Black Cats slump to a poor 16th placed finish.

Sunderland will be relieved that their 22-year-old star-man has remained with the club, with the new French boss even gifting Neil the captain's armband for the entertaining first pair of games in the second tier.

Neil is a logical choice to be a proud Black Cats captain, having risen through the ranks all the way from battling away in the youth set-up to becoming a dependable first-team face, amassing 151 senior appearances to date.

Neil's numbers against Wednesday Stat Neil Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Shots 1 Touches 56 Accurate passes 40/46 (87%) Accurate long balls 3/4 Successful dribbles 1/1 Duels won 3/8 Stats by Sofascore

The Black Cats youth product turned captain couldn't quite add to his senior career tally of ten goals and 17 assists against Danny Rohl's Owls, however, despite the one-sided nature of the game, but it wasn't through lack of trying.

The likes of the aforementioned Bellingham, and the rawness of Rigg further forward, would allow for Sunderland to easily beat their South Yorkshire opponents, but Neil will be key this season to come, in helping Le Bris' men to try and win promotion.

Alongside the new addition of Alan Browne into the building, Sunderland are well stocked in the midfield department, with there now being a likelihood that the club could cash in on Pierre Ekwah consequently.

Udinese have apparently bid in the region of £4.3m for the services of the former West Ham United man recently, and so the time could be right to cash in, with the likes of Neil arguably more important to the cause when considering his higher value in the camp.

Neil's transfer value in 2024

As per Football Transfers, Neil's worth now stands at a hefty £5.9m, way above the speculated price the Serie A club have allegedly bid for Ekwah.

Neil obviously cost nothing for the Black Cats initially, having been a talent that has only ever been situated in Wearside during his playing days.

Losing Ekwah would be a blow to the Sunderland system, but not one that will linger in the air for too long, considering the unbelievable performances from the likes of Rigg and Bellingham versus Wednesday, who will be seen as talents too good not to start week in week out now.

Dubbed an "outrageous" talent by football journalist Michael Graham after his exploits against the Owls, with three key passes managed from his impactful 90 minutes, Ekwah would now, arguably, struggle to come back into the side, as Rigg can also play in a more defensive role if needed.

With football journalist Josh Bunting also waxing lyrical about Neil being a "creative spark" in the past, Sunderland could soon cash in on the Udinese target, knowing the future is very bright in these midfield positions, alongside Browne's experienced head being of use.

Ekwah's form was also up and down for the Black Cats last campaign, with Le Bris potentially wanting to leave even more of his mark on his new side, starting with this sale being sanctioned.