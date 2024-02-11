Unbeaten in their last three matches now under Michael Beale, Sunderland will hope they can keep this positive sequence of results going to finally start consolidating a playoff spot in the Championship.

Boosted by fellow playoff aspirers Hull City slipping up yesterday, Beale's Black Cats confidently dispatched of Plymouth Argyle in resounding fashion - a flurry of second-half goals seeing the Wearside outfit eventually stroll home to a 3-1 victory, jumping up to sixth spot in the process.

The rejuvenated promotion candidates were in further good spirits owing to a fantastic display from the defence with Daniel Ballard standing out, the ex-Arsenal youth product showing to the Sunderland masses what a shrewd purchase he has been by constantly starring in the second tier.

The signing of Daniel Ballard

Joining for an undisclosed fee back in 2022, with the reported fee coming in at around £2m, Ballard has never looked back since leaving the Emirates Stadium behind for pastures new in Wearside.

Routinely loaned out to the EFL whilst still attempting to make it at Arsenal - with a loan switch to League One Blackpool even seeing Ballard score twice from the heart of defence - the 24-year-old has now found a new home to call his own in Sunderland after leaving his boyhood Gunners behind.

The decision to bring Ballard in has proven to be a fantastic one, with the 6 foot 2 defender now a cemented first-teamer at the Stadium of Light when he's not bandaged up on the sidelines with an injury.

Showing signs of his quality under Tony Mowbray's management, Ballard will hope he can continue being as integral under Beale in the months to come as the Black Cats begin to eye up promotion.

Sunderland could well have to stand strong if other suitors attempt to swoop in and steal the towering number five in the near future though, with the 24-year-old's transfer value skyrocketing off the back of impressing in the Championship.

Daniel Ballard's transfer value in 2024

There will be an obvious temptation from the powers that be at Sunderland that they could cash in on Ballard and make a healthy profit however, with the imposing defender's transfer value now standing at €5.3m (£4.5m), as per Football Transfers.

Yet, if Sunderland want to continue being successful and reaching new heights, they will have to keep a strong grip on their excellent centre-back.

This season, Ballard has showcased his knack for scoring goals that he displayed out on loan with his permanent employers - netting three goals from 31 appearances.

Ballard also shines when it comes to doing his defensive basics well, winning 5.6 duels on average this season per 90 minutes on top of being able to confidently play out from the back with a 90% pass accuracy average.

The 24-year-old's doggedness and calmness shone in the Pilgrims win on Saturday, winning 100% of his aerial duels whilst also amassing 82 touches as a smooth operator in the back four.

Described as "stunning" by football journalist Josh Bunting earlier in the campaign, Ballard will continue to be crucial for Beale and Co as the games become even tenser towards the tail-end of the season.

With the likes of Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah touted for big moves away in the transfer window, Sunderland will keep everything crossed that clubs don't suddenly attempt to swarm Wearside to try and tempt their £15k-per-week star away soon.