Looking to secure just their second signing of the summer transfer window, Sunderland have reportedly made their first offer to sign a former Chelsea academy graduate for Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland transfer news

Whilst it's been a slow start to the summer at the Stadium of Light, new manager Le Bris has at least arrived to put an end to the Black Cats' search for the next candidate to take the hot seat.

Meanwhile, they've also welcomed veteran goalkeeper Simon Moore on a free deal following the end of his contract at Coventry City. The most impressive business of all so far, however, has been the fact that they've been able to keep hold of young talent Chris Rigg, who recently signed his first professional contract.

After putting pen to paper, the 17-year-old told the club's official website: “I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest. It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland.

"I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that.

"All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this Club.”

He may not be the last young player to put pen to paper this summer either. According to MARCA, Sunderland have made an opening offer to sign Declan Frith from Valenica this summer. A Chelsea academy graduate who also spent time at Aston Villa, Frith has also attracted interest from Watford, Queens Park Rangers and Getafe, who are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature, leaving the winger with quite the decision to make.

Frith could follow Clarke path

In Similar fashion to Clarke, Frith failed to make the cut at a Premier League academy before moving on elsewhere to find his feet. Now, again following the same path as the former Tottenham Hotspur winger, Frith could complete a summer switch to Sunderland before finally showing signs of his top potential once and for all.

Clarke has become a star at the Stadium of Light and could yet make a Premier League return this summer after reportedly attracting interest from West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wandererers. It is a comeback trail that Frith could take by potentially even replacing the Sunderland star this summer to hand Le Bris a major boost as well as his own top flight ambitions.

After 14 appearances for Valencia's B team last season, there's no doubt that the 22-year-old could do with a summer exit to play first-team football, be that at Sunderland or elsewhere next season.