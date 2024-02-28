Sunderland have gained a reputation this season for being a club unafraid to give young talents the platform to grow and develop, seen in the likes of Jobe Bellingham establishing himself as a key first team presence at just 18 years of age.

With Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson also representing the Black Cats' eagerness to bed in academy talents into the first-team fold and keep them there, the Wearside outfit did unfortunately drop a clanger when it comes to one former youth prospect, however.

Going on to star in his new surroundings after departing Sunderland at U15 level, the fading Championship promotion hopefuls will view this transfer mishap with the same disdain that saw them offload Jordan Henderson far too cheaply all the way back in 2011.

James McConnell's move to Liverpool

Sunderland are now left with a tale of what could have been regarding their ex-homegrown talent James McConnell, the teenager poached by the might of Liverpool whilst the midfield sensation was just getting to grips with his development at the Stadium of Light.

Leaving the Black Cats for free, it's a move that Sunderland will no doubt rue accepting now when acknowledging how McConnell has gone on leaps and bounds since pulling on a Reds strip for the first time.

At youth level for Jurgen Klopp's side, the wide-eyed 19-year-old has accumulated an impressive 11 goals from 56 appearances which has even seen the outgoing German manager bump the ex-Sunderland youngster up to the first-team ranks this season.

McConnell's numbers for Liverpool (youth level) Season Games played Goals Assists 2023/24 8 0 1 2022/23 18 6 3 2021/22 20 3 3 2020/21 10 2 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

It's a transfer that Sunderland must toss and turn about when reliving sanctioning the deal in 2019, with McConnell's worth now coming in at hefty €5m (£4m) - according to Football Observatory - compared to the £0 the Black Cats allowed him to leave for.

McConnell shining on the biggest stage at Wembley this weekend could well see the 19-year-old now stick it out in Klopp's first team for the rest of the season, with the breakout star aiming to mirror Henderson's rise to fame with the Reds when looking from a Sunderland perspective.

James McConnell's performance vs Chelsea

Onto seven first-team appearances now under the popular German boss this campaign, with one of those run-outs resulting in an assist being tallied up against Norwich City, McConnell showed signs of immense coolness for his age coming on during the League Cup final this weekend.

The teenager helped the Reds to grind out a 1-0 win at Wembley to pick up the first trophy of Klopp's farewell tour, with the youthful Liverpool number 53 notching up three key passes and two ground duels won against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

Amassing 47 touches in total too from just 33 minutes, bettering Nicolas Jackson's 31-touch total with the Senegalese striker on the pitch for 90 minutes, McConnell could well have a bright future in the senior fold at Liverpool.

It's no shock to see Klopp describe the 19-year-old star as "special" in the past when looking at this stellar individual display, waxing lyrical about McConnell just this pre-season.

This calm cameo against Chelsea could see McConnell get the nod to start against Southampton this mid-week in the FA Cup, with the central midfielder wanting to emulate Henderson's career arc when further making waves for Liverpool.

Henderson would go on to make a staggering 492 appearances for the Reds, the now 33-year-old a bargain buy for just £20m with McConnell potentially proving to be a similarly savvy purchase for the Premier League giants in time.

Whereas, Sunderland will just aim to get their Championship season back on track sooner rather than later with their current crop of young stars.