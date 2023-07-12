Sunderland's search for another new striker appears to have gone continental as they are reportedly chasing Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk.

What players have Sunderland signed?

Tony Mowbray's side have brought in four new players since tasting defeat to Luton Town in May's Championship play-off semi-finals, with each of those aged 20 or younger as the Wearside outfit look towards the future.

Nectarios Triantis, 20, was first to arrive, followed swiftly by Jobe Bellingham, 17, Luis "Hemir" Semedo, 19, and Jenson Seelt, 20, as the Black Cats impressively got the majority of their transfer business out the way before the end of June.

However, Mowbray revealed last weekend that he is still after another attacking player, having seen star performer Amad Diallo return to parent club Manchester United at the end of last season.

According to The72, Van Hooijdonk is being targeted by Mowbray's men, though they could face competition from second-tier rivals Southampton for the Dutchman's signature.

Who is Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk?

Van Hooijdonk joined Bologna from NAC Breda in July 2021, but he made just four Serie A appearances for the club before being loaned to Heerenveen, where he spent 18 months.

The 23-year-old is now back at Bologna, but it appears as though the Italian side are ready to cash in on a player who is on wages of £13k-per-week, according to Capology.

Van Hooijdonk was previously touted as a target for Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Scottish Premiership heavyweights Celtic, but a move did not go through and another full season in Eredivisie has only boosted his profile.

The Breda-born forward, who is the son of former Netherlands international Pierre van Hooijdonk, scored 16 goals in 33 top-flight appearances last season - only Xavi Simons and Anastasios Douvikas (both 19) scored more times - and assisted another.

Once described as "prolific" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Van Hooijdonk looks well suited to leading the line for Sunderland, who currently have only new signing Hemir available in that position.

Hemir has zero senior experience from his time at Benfica, so Mowbray will be eager to get Ross Stewart back up and running as soon as possible.

Stewart was statistically the Black Cats' best-performing attacker last season, scoring 0.86 goals per 90 minutes, as per FBref.

The next best on the list was Ellis Simms - now a Coventry City player - with 0.56, meaning Mowbray is in need of another player capable of regularly chipping in with goals.

Having scored at an almost identical rate to Simms last season with 0.55 goals per 90, Van Hooijdonk can fulfil the Simms role of taking weight off the shoulders of Stewart once he has returned from injury.

In the short term, Van Hooijdonk - should he arrive - will be tasked with spearheading a young and talented side that many are again expecting to challenge for promotion.

On the basis of what he has done in Eredivisie, it makes perfect sense for Sunderland to make Van Hooijdonk their fifth - and possibly final - signing of the summer.