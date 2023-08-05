An update has emerged on Sunderland and their efforts to bolster the attacking options in the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to Italian outlet il Resto del Carlino, the Black Cats are one of two Championship clubs interested in signing Bologna centre-forward Sydney van Hooijdonk.

It's thought that Tony Mowbray's side and Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are both keen on the 23-year-old ace after his impressive spell on loan with Heerenveen in his home country.

The Sunderland boss has already confirmed that he is in the market for another number nine option before the window slams shut and now appears to be eyeing a deal for the Dutch marksman.

How good is Sydney van Hooijdonk?

The 6 foot 3 finisher showcased his ability to be a reliable goalscorer at first-team level during his Eredivisie spell over the last 18 months and could come in as a dream heir to Ross Stewart at the Stadium of Light.

Van Hooijdonk scored 16 goals in 30 Dutch top-flight starts during the 2022/23 campaign, which was two more than any Sunderland player managed at Championship level last term and four more than any current member of the squad following Amad Diallo's return to Manchester United.

Stewart produced an outstanding ten goals in 13 league outings for the Black Cats but has been out since January with an Achilles injury and it would be a huge ask for him to return to the same level whilst maintaining that consistently over the course of an entire campaign.

His record of 26 goals in 49 League One starts throughout the 2021/22 campaign may be a more realistic expectation of where his scoring rate could fall upon his return, which is an average of a strike every 1.88 starts.

Van Hooijdonk scored once every 1.88 league starts on average for Heerenveen last season and produced six goals in 13 appearances for the side in the second half of the previous term on loan from his Serie A club.

This suggests that the right-footed whiz, who was once hailed as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the potential to replace Stewart's goalscoring prowess at the top end of the pitch for Sunderland.

The Scotland international is now in the final year of his contract on Wearside after two-and-a-half-years since his move from Scotland and it remains to be seen if he will be willing to put pen to paper on an extension with the club.

This means that Mowbray and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman must plan for life after the former Ross County man moves on and the signing of van Hooijdonk could be an excellent piece of business to ensure that the club have a lethal number nine in the building.

The reported Black Cats target, who scored an eye-catching 35 goals in 41 U19 matches for NAC Breda earlier in his career, would be the dream heir to Stewart - whether that is this season or in a future year - if he can replicate his Eredivisie form in England.