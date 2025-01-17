Sunderland are now stepping up their hunt for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, and Regis Le Bris' side could now land one of their long-term targets after he became available at a bargain price, it has been reported.

Sunderland in the hunt for Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon has become the talk of the transfer window after Leicester City opted to recall him from his loan spell at Championship strugglers Stoke City, where he had netted 11 goals across the first half of the season.

Tom Cannon in the Championship this season Appearances 22 Goals 9 Assists 1 Minutes per goal/assist 207 Goal conversion 16% Shot accuracy 55%

The Republic of Ireland international is expected to leave the King Power Stadium permanently before the end of the winter window, however, with Ruud Van Nistelrooy suggesting that a departure could be on the cards.

“Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility (he stays at Stoke). But we’re looking in this window at his situation, what would be best for him and for the club,” he said before the decision to recall him was made.

Now, several clubs are believed to be keen on a deal to sign the forward, with Everton leading the Premier League interest, though it is reported that he is more likely to return to England's second tier, where he has thrived this season.

To that end, Sunderland are one of the sides keen to sign the 22-year-old, but Burnley and Sheffield United are both also in the mix for his signature as the trio of promotion hopefuls fight it out for his signature.

Now though, an alternative forward option has emerged for the Black Cats, and it is one that they have tracked for some time.

Sunderland target available for £4.5m

That comes in the shape of Matija Frigan, who currently plies his trade with Belgian side Westerlo but could be on the move this winter. It was reported earlier in the winter window that Sunderland were taking a "serious look" at the forward, who has scored six times so far this season in the Pro League.

They have a historic interest in the 21-year-old too, having tried to sign him in 2023 before his move to Belgium but ultimately having a bid rejected for the Croatian.

Now, they could be handed the perfect opportunity to capitalise on that interest, with a report from Belgium [Via Sport Witness] claiming that he is keen to leave Belgium this month, while Westerlo are also happy to let him leave despite him being under contract until 2028 with the Pro League outfit.

It is reported that his performances for the Belgian side "have not fully convinced his club" of his ability, and that as a result they "would be willing to let Frigan leave" for the right price.

That price, it is added, is just "the €5.5m they paid" (£4.5m), which could make him a potential bargain should the Black Cats still be convinced of his talent.