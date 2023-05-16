Sunderland defender Aji Alese is “back” in the squad for the Championship playoff semi-final second leg vs Luton Town tonight, according to journalist Scott Wilson.

When is the Championship playoff final?

The Black Cats secured a 2-1 victory over the Hatters in the first leg of the second-tier playoffs at the Stadium of Light last weekend and will be hoping to book their place in the final at Wembley with another win this evening. The playoff final takes place on Bank Holiday Weekend, Saturday May 27, with kick-off set for 16:45.

Alese, a 6 foot 4 colossus who first arrived in the northeast last summer, has made 23 appearances during his debut season, but he hasn’t featured since the 5-1 defeat to Stoke City back in March after sustaining a thigh injury.

Tony Mowbray’s centre-back was unsurprisingly missing from the squad for the most recent deciding fixture, though a promising update has now emerged which could see him play a part in what will be a vital 90 minutes for his side.

What's the Sunderland team news vs Luton?

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Wilson revealed that Alese is expected to stage his competitive comeback vs Luton at Kenilworth Road having returned to regular first-team training. He wrote:

“Aji Alese back in the #SAFC squad for tomorrow's play-off decider at Luton - and likely to be on the bench. Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard both "touch and go" though after their injury knocks at the weekend…”

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Alese is “scary” for how good he is at defending, and considering the high standard of his performances since putting pen to paper, Sunderland and Mowbray will definitely receive a boost should he be available for selection this evening.

The Black Cats ace, who currently pockets £5.7k-per-week, ranks in the 98th percentile for clearances and has won 20 of his tackles from 34 players challenged this season, as per FBRef, form which has seen him receive two man-of-the-match awards.

The Islington-born talent is also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts in the final third having scored one goal and provided the same number of assists since the start of the term, not to mention that he offers wonderful versatility having operated at centre-back, left-back and slightly higher up in left midfield in his opening campaign, so the chances of the red and whites picking up a positive result are only set to increase with the return of Alese.