Sunderland supporters may feel the closer it gets to the transfer window closing, the more chance there is of retaining key man Jack Clarke.

However, manager Tony Mowbray is surely a lot more realistic about Clarke's future at the Stadium of Light, with interest in the 22-year-old only growing by the week.

Is Jack Clarke staying at Sunderland?

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that Burnley have made a third bid for Clarke in the region of £9m, which must surely be tempting for Sunderland, while Brentford have joined the Clarets and Crystal Palace in the race to sign the England youth international.

Clarke still has three more years to run on his contract, meaning that Sunderland could get another year out of him and sell for a similar fee a year down the line - or indeed more should his performances go up a notch.

It has previously been reported by The Northern Echo that it will take an offer closer to the £16m mark for Sunderland to cash in, with that the amount Brentford paid Hull City for Keane Lewis-Potter last year in similar circumstances.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Black Cats have been quick off the mark in the summer transfer window, having already brought in Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo and Jenson Seelt.

Mowbray's men are said to be keen to add at least a couple more new faces, including Heerenveen midfielder Thomas Haye. At 28 years old, he does not exactly fit the category of player the Black Cats have looked to sign this window, but his experience of playing in Eredivisie could come in handy.

When asked at the weekend about reports linking him with the likes of Sunderland and Ligue 1 side Toulouse, Haye is quoted by ESPN as saying: "I look at it calmly. I have the ambition to take the step, but only if it is a good step and everything falls into place."

While not the same type of player as Clarke, getting a deal finalised for Haye would certainly bring something a little different to Sunderland. The former Netherlands U21 international plays predominantly as a holding midfielder, while also having the ability to shift into defence or move into a slightly more advanced area if required.

As per FBref's player comparison model, Haye shares many similar qualities with former Manchester City and now Athletico Paranaense midfielder Fernandinho, giving a good indication of exactly what his game is all about.

Indeed, with 1.79 tackles won per 90 minutes in Eredivisie last season, he ranks higher than any Sunderland regular across their impressive Championship campaign last time out - Edouard Michut being their best midfield performer with a figure of 1.75.

Haye also completed 50.7 passes per 90 minutes last season, which only defender Luke O'Nien (52.4) could better among Sunderland players, while showing he can also help out in an attacking sense with 0.17 goals and assists per 90 last season and 0.37 the year before.

For context, midfielder Dan Neil averaged 0.15 for Sunderland in 2022-23 - and that was arguably at a lower level in terms of quality.

Haye, previously described as "impressive" by Voetbal International reporter Reon Boeringa, is into the final year of his Heerenveen contract and reportedly earns just £3k a week, making him a realistic target for the Black Cats.

A replacement for Clarke he is not, but Haye would undoubtedly enhance Sunderland's squad and soften the blow if they can win the race for his signature.