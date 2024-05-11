After a season that started with plenty of play-off promise ended with a disappointing 16th-place finish, Sunderland are reportedly set to suffer transfer consequences in the coming months.

Sunderland transfer news

If those at the Stadium of Light could go back in time, then it would be interesting to see whether they would have parted ways with Tony Mowbray in favour of appointing Michael Beale. When the former left, the Black Cats were battling well for a top six place, but by the time his successor departed, their play-off chances were left looking more like a pipe dream than anything else.

Mike Dodds' interim spell in charge didn't help improve things either, resulting in a season to forget on Wearside. Now, Sunderland have been left searching for their next manager in a decision they must get right. The likes of Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper have been linked, but it remains to be seen just who will be stepping into the hot seat.

Whoever it is though, they will reportedly face an instant transfer problem as a result of a frustrating campaign at the Stadium of Light. According to Graeme Bailey, Sunderland will lose Trai Hume this summer as a consequence of their struggles.

Bailey told Sunderland AFC News: ”I think you’re going to lose Hume at right-back too. Well, they were looking to sell the lad you got from PSG [Pembele], but I think one of the right-backs will go. They had originally signed the PSG boy to succeed Hume, but he hasn’t got much of a look in, has he?”

It's quite the blow for Sunderland, who could lose not one, but two right-backs to leave them with no choice other than to turn towards the transfer market for reinforcements. Hume would be a particularly frustrating exit, given his starting role and high praise from Mowbray, who said: "I told him to be patient, that there would be injuries and therefore opportunities, and to make sure that he was ready to grab it.

"Make me think, 'wow'. That's what happened, Lynden has moved on, Luke is at centre back, and Trai has made that position his own."

Hume departure would sum Sunderland's season up

As much as Sunderland will want to look towards positives and starting a new era at the Stadium of Light, Hume's exit would deal them a huge blow, even if the right offer comes in to clear his reported £3k-a-week salary from their wage bill.

His exit would act as a warning sign of just how important at least competing for a place in the Championship's top six is and then, of course, promotion to the Premier League. With or without Sunderland, however, Dodds believes that Hume has top-flight quality, having praised the right-back via Chronicle Live back in March.

Dodds said: “If he carries on the path he is going to, Trai is going to the Premier League. That’s how good I think he is. When you think of full-backs in this league, Trai would definitely be one of the best if not the best full-backs in the league and I don't think there will be many arguments over that."

If he is to exit as predicted by Bailey, then perhaps the Premier League is where Hume is heading this summer. At 22 years old, he's certainly got the time and potential to thrive at the top level.