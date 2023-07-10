An update has emerged on Sunderland and their attempts to add a new centre-forward to their squad during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Sunderland striker transfer news?

According to The Sun, the Black Cats are eyeing up a deal to sign Everton striker Tom Cannon ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The report claims that they are plotting a bid of £3m plus bonuses as Kristjaan Speakman looks to tempt the Premier League side into parting ways with the young forward.

It states that newly-promoted Luton Town and Preston North End, who he spent the second half of last season on loan with, are also interested in signing the Republic of Ireland youth international.

Tony Mowbray is said to want him on a permanent deal rather than on loan as the head coach views the player as a solid investment for the future.

How old is Tom Cannon?

The Everton centre-forward turns 21 in December and would arrive at the Stadium of Light as a young prospect with the potential to improve over the years to come.

He showcased his ability at Championship level with Preston last season and could come in as Ellis Simms 2.0 for Sunderland, after the now-Coventry ace's impressive spell on Wearside.

Simms scored seven goals in 17 league outings for the Black Cats on loan from the Toffees as he proved himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the second tier of English football. The 22-year-old also created five 'big chances' for his teammates and registered two assists.

Despite returning to Goodison Park in January, the 6 foot 3 finisher still ended the campaign as Sunderland's fourth-highest scorer - behind Ross Stewart, Amad Diallo, and Jack Clarke.

Speakman can now repeat the masterclass he played with Simms by securing a deal to sign another impressive marksman from Everton - Cannon.

The 20-year-old dynamo scored eight goals and created four 'big chances' for his teammates in 19 league starts on loan at Preston last term, which shows that the exciting youngster already knows how to be a reliable scorer at that level.

Cannon enjoyed his loan spell at Deepdale after an outstanding EFL Trophy campaign during the first half of the season with Everton's U21 side. He plundered five goals and three assists in five appearances in the competition to go along with an average Sofascore rating of 8.00.

The Irish talent produced 51 goals and 14 assists across 97 matches for his club at U21 and U18 level combined. These statistics highlight his ability to be a prolific scorer and he showed glimpses of that during his time at Preston earlier this year.

North End boss Ryan Lowe hailed him as a "fantastic talent" and the lethal number nine's aforementioned form backs that up. Cannon is a player with the quality to be a huge threat in the final third while also having plenty of time left ahead to develop as he gains more experience.

Therefore, the Everton prospect could be a terrific signing for Sunderland as they would be signing a striker with the quality to replicate Simms' success at the Stadium of Light whilst also investing in his exciting potential.