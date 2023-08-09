Sunderland’s Championship season began in frustrating fashion as they lost 2-1 to newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

It was a damaging lack of potency and end-product that robbed the Black Cats of any points. In the match, they managed 66% possession and 20 shots, but just four of those were on target.

Sunderland began the affair with recently-signed Luis Semedo up top, but to place an over-reliance on a 19-year-old who has never played English football before is a questionable strategy and they must look to dip back into the market.

This was recognised by manager Tony Mowbray, who said:

“Hopefully there will be some more attacking options in the building in the next week or two, they'll have to settle into the environment and get used to everybody.”

Therefore, another attacking option that Sunderland could possibly turn to is Tom Cannon.

What’s the latest on Tom Cannon to Sunderland?

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, several second-tier sides including Preston, Stoke, Birmingham, and Sunderland are interested in signing the 20-year-old.

However, that bid has not been formalised due to Ross Stewart’s presence at the club. The Scot is currently out injured and Mowbray expects him to return to action in “six or seven weeks”, but if he does leave then Cannon can be considered as his replacement.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Sunderland?

Cannon is a youth product of Everton and has been at the club since 2012, before signing his first professional contract in 2021.

For the Toffees’ U18 and U21 sides, the striker has registered 65 goal contributions in 97 outings. However, despite forming a spectacular reputation, the Irishman has been limited to just three appearances for the senior team.

The £7.5k-per-week man may feel especially overlooked when you consider Everton’s rotten goal-scoring record.

Last term, the Merseyside outfit only bagged 35 times in the Premier League and dramatically avoided relegation on the final day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin only started 15 games due to persistent injuries, whilst Neal Maupay has netted just once in his Everton career.

Meanwhile, Cannon was sent out on loan to Preston in January 2023 and scored eight goals in 19 starts.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior described the youngster as “outstanding”, with Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson extending this praise, saying:

“Tom Cannon has been absolutely brilliant. He’s a credit to himself and Everton Football Club. Since the second he’s come through the door he’s worked hard, got his head down and he’s a nice kid.

“He’s 20 years of age, has the world at his feet and all he needs to do is focus on himself and scoring goals because he can go wherever he wants to be.”

If Sunderland moved for Cannon, it could see a repeat of their Ellis Simms trick.

Last summer, the Wearside giants signed the Englishman on loan from Everton, and he notched nine goal involvements in 14 starts.

Whilst in impressive form, he was recalled by Everton to aid their relegation battle. He admirably deputised for Stewart, who has missed 38 games for the club through injury.

If Simms had spent the whole season at Sunderland, he could've allowed the Black Cats to formulate a more threatening promotion bid, paving an interesting storyline for Cannon if he follows suit.

Therefore, counting on Stewart and his patchy fitness record is a risky strategy and with Cannon waiting in the wings with the promise of more regular minutes, it could be an inspired piece of business.