Sunderland will be eager to win away at Plymouth Argyle this Saturday in Championship action, a potentially pivotal three points for the Black Cats could be secured at the expense of Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion if the Baggies slip up versus Ipswich Town in the evening.

West Brom are directly below Tony Mowbray's playoff chasers at the moment in seventh spot, only behind Sunderland on goal difference at this moment in time with the Black Cats' potency in front of goal giving them a slight edge in this early season butting of heads for the final playoff position.

Championship playoff race 6th - Sunderland: 26 points, GD: +10 7th - West Brom: 26 points, GD +9 8th - Hull City: 26 points, GD +3

Plymouth are an opponent Sunderland cannot take lightly this weekend, however, especially with the Pilgrims hosting the contest at Home Park - Steven Schumacher's men picking up four wins from eight home games in the Championship so far after lifting the League One title at the end of last campaign.

A selection conundrum that Mowbray will contend with prior to this game in Devon will be who starts in the centre-back positions, with young defender Jenson Seelt underwhelming in the 3-1 home win over Birmingham City despite the positive result.

Jenson Seelt's numbers vs Birmingham

The 20-year-old, who was a summer buy from PSV Eindhoven to add some more bodies defensively, has shown signs of nerves when fielded by Mowbray in the starting line-up this season.

This was particularly evident against Birmingham, but his poor showing didn't derail his side at all to the relief of the die-hard Stadium of Light faithful watching on.

Seelt was weak when it came to asserting himself up against the Blues attackers, only winning half of his overall duels, as per Sofascore.

Whereas, his defensive colleague Trai Hume won six of his nine ground duels on the day to make up for Seelt's below-par display.

It led to Roker Report journalist Andy Tomlinson giving Seelt a 5/10 rating in an article after the game, saying the pace of the game was 'too much' for the 20-year-old to cope with.

The former PSV youngster could well be dropped from Mowbray's first team for the trip down to Devon as a result, especially with the news that senior centre-back option Luke O'Nien will be back and ready for action after serving a suspension.

Luke O'Nien as Seelt's replacement

Predominantly playing as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder throughout his career, O'Nien has excelled under Mowbray this campaign featuring even further back in the heart of defence.

O'Nien's own hot-headedness can be his undoing - picking up his fifth yellow card of the season already against Swansea meant he was unavailable for the Birmingham win - but the commitment and determination shown by Sunderland's number 13 on a regular basis when picked is a trait the Black Cats masses can't help but love.

Winning four out of his five aerial duels in that Swansea 0-0 draw, O'Nien's ability on the ball - which has seen him play centrally under Mowbray - also shone even from the back.

Sunderland's captain was accurate with both of his crosses into the Swans area on the day, attempting to unlock a dogged defence all afternoon, even whilst carrying out his standard defensive duties.

For a tough test away at the Pilgrims, Mowbray could well opt to start the former Wycombe Wanderers man over his promising Dutch defender to give Seelt a breather and to ensure Sunderland are rock solid up against Schumacher's Argyle.