Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has spoken out over the sighting of Jobe Bellingham at the club's play-off semi-final against Luton, revealing one of his staff has a "close" relationship with the player according to Chronicle Live.

What is the latest on Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland?

The Black Cats have had an excellent campaign back in the Championship this year, with the side already storming into the play-off spots. After securing a final day win over Preston North End, the side secured their promotion chances by finishing in sixth place.

The opening leg of their semi-final tie with Luton went as well as the club could have hoped too, with Sunderland overturning a 1-0 deficit to end up 2-1 victors. Despite Elijah Adebayo firing the Hatters in front, a superb curled strike from Amad Diallo then levelled proceedings. Trai Hume then edged his side in front in the second half and Mowbray's men then managed to hold on for the win.

Whilst their potential promotion is not sealed yet - and it is still therefore unclear where they will be playing their football next season - there is already talk over potential transfer targets. One such name is Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Jude, who currently plays for Birmingham. The player is reportedly close to making a move to the Stadium of Light and was even pictured watching the club's fixture against Luton.

Now, boss Tony Mowbray has spoken to Chronicle Live about the sighting of the midfielder at the weekend and said:

"I'm the head coach, so I don't get involved too much in who we might sign. One of my coaches is very close to the Bellingham family, he talks on national telly about his big brother at Dortmund, so maybe he's come to watch a big game because his season has finished. I don't know the answer [why Bellingham was at the game]."

Should Sunderland sign Jobe Bellingham?

The Black Cats will certainly be aiming to strengthen their side regardless of the division they are in this summer and they could definitely do that by bringing in the Birmingham man.

At just 17-years-old, he is still only young but is already showing flashes of his promise much like his brother did. He's started just five games for the Blues this year but has already managed to get 80% pass accuracy, with 0.6 tackles per game and an 80% dribble success rate. It shows the player is well capable of finding a teammate, isn't afraid to get stuck in and can drive the ball forward himself - all traits that you would want from a box to box midfielder.

Bellingham is one for both now and the future and Sunderland's squad would certainly be made better if they could add the midfielder to it.