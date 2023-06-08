It was a wild first season back in the Championship for Sunderland this year and one that almost ended in play-off promotion back to the Premier League.

However, their fairytale was cut short by Luton Town's even more improbable rise up the football league pyramid, and so they've got to prepare for another season in England's second tier.

Even worse for the Black Cats is that one of the players responsible for their great end-of-season form, Amad Diallo, is heading back to his parent club, Manchester United for next season.

One of the players that could potentially replace the Ivorian winger in the northeast is Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker, according to Sunderland Nation.

What's the latest on Morgan Whittaker?

According to the report, the Derby-born winger is also on the radar of fellow Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell for the first half of the season, having scored nine times and created seven assists in just 25 League One appearances, via Transfermarkt.

His excellent form for the Devon-based club caused Swansea to cut his loan spell short in January and bring him back to South Wales.

It obviously wasn't a decision the player was too happy with himself as he posted to his Instagram that he was 'devastated' to be leaving the Pilgrims at the time.

His return to Wales has yet to work out for him, however, having started just two games for the club, in which he has scored one goal.

The other team rumoured to be interested in the 6 foot 3 winger is Scottish giants Rangers. Michael Beale has been a longtime admirer of Whittaker after he lauded him as "excellent" back in January this year.

The Glaswegian giants are surely a more likely destination for the player, as Argyle does not have the resources to compete with the stalwart of Scottish football.

Sunderland, on the other hand, do.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Sunderland?

Whilst his time back in the Championship hasn't been quite the success he nor Swansea might have been hoping for, he certainly looked impressive in the Southwest.

According to WhoScored, during Whittaker's time with Plymouth, he averaged an impressive match rating of 7.02, earning himself four 'Man of the Match' awards in just 19 starts.

His former boss Steven Schumacher is certainly a big fan of the player, saying in December: "He has a left foot to die for."

With the growing interest of Rangers, Sunderland better get a move on if they want to get this deal done for manager Tony Mowbray before it's too late.