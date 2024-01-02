Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of an exciting attacker who has been hailed as “technically very strong”, according to a transfer update this week.

Beale breathes new life into Sunderland

The Black Cats are nicely placed in the Championship currently, sitting sixth in the table after their 2-0 win at home to Preston on New Year's Day. Michael Beale's side are one point ahead of Hull City, allowing them to be in the playoff positions, and the hope is that they continue to kick on under their new manager after earning seven points in the last three games.

In order for Sunderland to have as good a chance as possible of making a pleasing return to the Premier League, some new signings during the January transfer window could ultimately make the difference, ensuring that squad depth is strong and legs remain fresh the longer the season goes on.

Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is one player who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, but Ipswich Town are also believed to be interested in him. He is currently on loan at Birmingham City, but that could change this month. Sevilla's Musa Drammeh is another player who has emerged as a potential option for Sunderland, but he is considered an important part of their first team currently.

The Black Cats still have plenty of time to make additions this month, and it is clear that adding attacking reinforcements is a priority for Beale and the board.

According to a new update from Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Sunderland are keen on signing Lille winger Alan Virginius in January, but they aren't the only club who want to snap him up. He is "disillusioned" at his current club however, so the Black Cats do have a genuine chance if they can fend off the competition.

Clermont Foot and Young Boys are also believed to be interested in completing the signing of the 20-year-old - the latter are thought to be pushing the hardest to sign him, and have even offered a loan deal with a purchase option of approximately €4.5m (£3.9m), which seems to be the sort of deal Lille are willing to do.

Virginius could be an exciting signing by Sunderland in January - the fact that he was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during Tony Mowbray's time in charge, with one report even suggesting that a bid was tabled for his services, suggests this is a player the scouting department and board are serious about.

It is clear that minutes have come at a premium for the youngster this season, however, with only two appearances coming his way in Ligue 1 in 2023/24 to date, totalling just 71 minutes. For that reason, a move elsewhere will surely appeal to him this month, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis, which could give Sunderland hope of getting a deal over the line.

Virginius has been described as "technically very strong" by Paulo Fonseca, and he could bring an extra attacking threat to Beale's squad, as the matches grow even more important towards the end of the season in the coming months.