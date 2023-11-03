As Sunderland set their sights on the play-off places once again in the Championship, the January transfer could quickly become the key to their success. Tony Mowbray's side used the summer window well to welcome the likes of Jobe Bellingham, and will be well aware of just how beneficial winter arrivals can be. So far this season, they've remained on course to battle it out for a spot in the all-important top six, sitting just one point adrift of Cardiff City, who currently hold the final place.

Amid the talk of promotion, however, the Black Cats are reportedly set to suffer a transfer blow when it comes to their pursuit of one particular target in a deal that would have undoubtedly been an incredible boost.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland aren't ones to spend an outrageous amount, but that's not to say they didn't splash out to welcome reinforcements during the summer. In the end, those at The Stadium of Light spent over £7m on arrivals such as Bellingham, Jenson Seelt and Nazariy Rusyn. The latter was their most expensive deal of the summer but has arguably been the most disappointing, failing to find the back of the net once in six Championship games.

Mowbray may have been looking to solve the forward's output problem with the arrival of a creative player. According to The Real EFL, though, Sunderland are set to miss out on Amad Diallo in January. Sunderland were reportedly keen on signing Diallo on loan for a second time after he impressed so much in his first spell at the club last season. United, however, reportedly want the winger to play at a higher level if he goes out on loan, making a Sunderland return unlikely.

"Dynamic" Amad Diallo would transform Sunderland

Sunderland will be understandably frustrated if they miss out on Diallo, which looks likely to be the case in January. Their former loanee took the Championship by storm last season and played a large part in the Black Cats' push for promotion. Diallo's stats by the end of his Sunderland spell reflected just how much of an impact he made, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further four.

Earning plenty of praise in the process, Mowbray said via the Metro when asked about the winger: "I think he got wrapped up in the game on Saturday (against Luton) emotionally and that was good to see. With his physical data, he was top in every aspect from distance covered to number of high-speed sprints, he was amazingly athletic as well as showing his talent.

"That bodes well for us and also accelerates him in my mind in terms of him being a starting player for us, beyond a young lad who I can bring off the bench. I’m hoping that over time that’s what happens with the other young lads, as well. At the moment they’re still feeling their way in, but with Amad – and maybe it’s because he’s had more game time – he’s in front and he looks to me like a first-team starter. They bring different qualities. Amad is dynamic and explosive."