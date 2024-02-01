Sunderland are in "advanced talks" over the signing of an "excellent" international player, according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Sunderland transfer news

While plenty of clubs look likely to have quiet ends to the January transfer window, it looks as though plenty of business is on the cards for the Black Cats.

For starters, Standard Liege midfielder Romaine Mundle has joined Sunderland before the end of deadline day, with an official announcement made on Thursday morning. He is an exciting young English prospect who spent his youth career at Tottenham.

The signing of Rangers ace Jose Cifuentes could also happen in time for Michael Beale, meaning he could be bolstering his squad significantly in the middle of the park. The Black Cats boss knows him well from their brief time together at Ibrox. It doesn't look as though Sunderland's late business is done there, however, following a fresh update that has emerged.

Sunderland in "advanced talks" with Callum Styles

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Downie claimed that Sunderland are on the verge of signing Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, with talks believed to be at an advanced stage.

"Sunderland tying up a deal for Barnsley’s Callum Styles today. The midfielder can also play left-back. The Hungarian international is in advanced talks over a loan + option to buy in the summer."

This is hugely exciting for Sunderland, with Styles not only someone who has been an undoubted key man for Barnsley for some time, but also a regular for Hungary at international level, where he has played alongside Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park. His current manager, Neill Collins, is someone who clearly values his player, too, saying of him:

"Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."

Styles could come straight in as a key starter for Sunderland, or a good squad player at the very least, immediately providing quality and work ethic in a vital area of the pitch for Beale. His international pedigree makes him such an eye-catching addition, as do his statistics so far this season, as the below information highlights:

Callum Styles' League One stats this season Total Appearances 20 Starts 16 Goals 3 Assists 2 Tackles per game 1.4 Aerial duel wins per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 80.8%

At 23, Styles could be considered a long-term acquisition for the Black Cats, with his best years hopefully ahead of him, as he looks to impress at Euro 2024 this summer, too.

Related The Diallo alternative Sunderland could sign after Mundle Sunderland could well be busy with multiple incomings even with Amad Diallo reportedly not rejoining.

This is threatening to be a fantastic deadline day for Sunderland, as they make big inroads in the transfer market, suggesting a successful rest of the season could be on the cards.