Sunderland are believed to be "very close" to signing another player on deadline day after Romaine Mundle, according to journalist Samuel Venancio.

Sunderland signing Mundle and Styles

The Black Cats look set to have an extremely busy deadline day, with some important late business happening before the window slams shut. Young Standard Liege midfield Mundle has now arrived at the Stadium of Light, with a medical taking place on Wednesday and an announcement on Thursday, and the Englishman is seen as someone who can provide extra quality in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Barnsley ace Callum Styles is another who is set to make the move to Sunderland on loan with an option to buy, with the Hungary international a player who is capable of thriving as both a midfielder and a left-back, giving Michael Beale extra depth in his squad, as they look to mount a genuine Championship promotion challenge.

It looks as though a third player could be coming in, too, which will no doubt delight Black Cats supporters.

Sunderland "close" to signing Jose Cifuentes

Speaking on his YouTube channel [via Sunderland A.F.C. News], Venancio claimed that Sunderland are "very close" to sealing the signing of Rangers ace Jose Cifuentes, as they look to complete some important late transfer business.

"There are some details to be given today. I came back from talking to someone and they told me it is very close to the deal being completed for Jose Cifuentes. He ruled out a move for Turkey and there was also an enquiry from English football from the Championship.

"There the club that would be interested is Sunderland, which is where the manager who was the manager who took José Cifuentes to Britain at Rangers. Let me just confirm the name here, it’s Michael Beale. That must be it, after all he is English and was the Rangers coach and he took José Cifuentes at the time for Rangers only that there was a change in technical command in October at the Scottish club."

Cifuentes could be such an eye-catching signing by Sunderland on deadline day, even though he has struggled for regular playing time at Rangers this season, starting only six Scottish Premiership matches in 2023/24 to date.

Jose Cifuentes' career appearances Total Los Angeles FC 121 Rangers 20 Ecuador 19 Ecuador Under-23s 6 Ecuador Under-20s 19

The 24-year-old is a midfielder with undoubted pedigree, having won 19 caps for Ecuador, appearing twice at the 2022 World Cup in the process, and John Thorrington, who was Los Angeles FC's general manager during his time at the MLS side, has said of him:

"What I'll speak to about Cifu is I think if he's not the most talented midfielder in the league, he's up there. I think he has absolutely everything he needs to succeed. I'm not surprised to receive and hear of interest from high-level clubs in Europe,' Thorrington added. We, as I say, evaluate these opportunities on a case-by-case basis and we will cross that bridge when the appropriate opportunity comes."

This perfectly highlights why Cifuentes could be an influential addition for Sunderland, providing a combination of energy and quality in midfield areas.