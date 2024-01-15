Sunderland are believed to have identified an "amazing" player as their "top" target in the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats will feel that they are right in the Championship promotion mix currently, finding themselves seventh in the table and only outside the playoff places on goal difference.

Michael Beale's reign is still in its infancy, however, with the Englishman replacing Tony Mowbray as manager last month, and he may feel that he needs to bring in players who can suit his style of play in the January transfer window, in order for his team to have the chance to making it back into the Premier League.

Sunderland have been linked with a host of different attacking players recently, including Barnsley forward John McAtee, who they are looking to sign ahead of fellow Championship side Ipswich Town. Blackburn Rovers attacker Sam Gallagher is also seen as a target for the Black Cats, and he is seen as a good alternative for Bournemouth ace Kieffer Moore.

It would certainly be a surprise if the club failed to complete a single signing in the whole of January, and a fresh update has outlined which individual is wanted by them more than most.

Sunderland want Kieffer Moore

According to reliable reporter Nixon on X [via Sunderland News], Sunderland see Bournemouth striker Moore as a top transfer target in January.

He is thought to be at the "top of the list" when it comes to reinforcements this month, as Beale looks to complete some important business to aid his side's promotion chances, with no bid made for Gallagher due to their desire to land Moore.

Moore could be a fantastic addition by Sunderland this month, possessing so much experience at the top level, including playing for Wales at major tournaments, scoring 12 goals in 40 caps for his country in the process. The 31-year-old is someone who has been valued by so many of his managers down the years, and former Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy once lauded his quality as a player, saying:

"He's been terrific. Not only that, when he's not scored he has been on the pitch almost every minute of every game. The shift he puts in every week is amazing. We have not got a direct replacement for him, so he has played all the games. Testimony to that is that he knows we haven't got a direct replacement and he knows he is going to play all the games, but he doesn't take his foot off the gas, he keeps going."

Moore is an attacking player who could give Sunderland that extra bit of firepower between now and the end of the season, with his physicality and aerial presence a nightmare for defenders to handle at times, and he will surely be keen to get more playing time away from Bournemouth.

His aforementioned international pedigree speaks volumes about his ability, and he has also netted 47 times in 155 Championship appearances, showing what a force he can be in the division.