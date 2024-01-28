Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of a Championship player who is "very good" technically, according to a new update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats are running out of time to conduct some late transfer business this month, as Michael Beale looks to bring in players who can turn things around after a disappointing start to his spell as manager.

Sunderland have been linked with lots of players this month, with Amad Diallo backed to make a return to the club from Manchester United, having shone on loan for them last season. Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is also considered to be a transfer target, with the Hungary international seen as someone who could boost their options in the middle of the park.

Elsewhere, former Liverpool attacker Liam Millar has emerged as an option for the Black Cats, with the Canadian on loan at Preston from FC Basel currently. Yann M'Vila is also believed to be a dram addition, but nothing major has materialised yet regarding a move to the club.

It looks as though Sunderland could be looking to snap up a player from one of their promotion rivals, too, following a key update that has emerged.

Sunderland want Leo Hjelde

According to Nixon on Patreon [via MOT Leeds News], Sunderland are keen on signing Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde before the end of the January transfer window.

The Whites could even be willing to accept a loan offer for the 20-year-old, who hasn't always managed to be a regular under Daniel Farke this season, starting just one Championship match.

Despite this lack of playing time, Hjelde could be a really shrewd signing by Sunderland before the end of the month, given his long-term potential as a player. In the past, he has even been compared to Liverpool legend Virgil van Dijk, which is about the highest praise any defender can receive in the modern game, and his former Ross County manager John Hughes once lauded him, saying:

"In terms of potential he plays a way beyond his age, with a maturity that is two or three years above himself. He’s only just turned 18, he’s just a baby, but he’s 6ft2 and still has a bit of growing to do. That’ll come. He’s an athlete, quick, nobody would run him. He had a great recovery if someone did go by him, and technically he’s very good."

Hjelde could come straight in and challenge Sunderland's other centre-backs for regular minutes, also providing Beale with the added depth that could be so priceless in the promotion battle between now and the end of the season.

Should he arrive and hit the ground running, making a positive impact until May, the Dutchman could then even be looked at as a permanent signing come the summer, with Leeds seemingly not considering him a key part of their future plans.