Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of a "great player" as a possible replacement for Jack Clarke this month, according to an update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats find themselves in a poor run of form at the moment, with Michael Beale struggling to impress the masses after an uninspiring start. Friday's 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City saw some supporters already calling for his head, and new signings this month are needed to inject fresh life into Sunderland's Championship promotion push.

Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff has been backed to seal a move to the Stadium of Light, with the Englishman in sensational goalscoring form in recent years, while contact has also been made with former midfielder Yann M'Vila over a switch.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has emerged as a Sunderland transfer target, too, with the Welshman struggling to enjoy regular game time for the Cherries, and no doubt eyeing more minutes elsewhere. Leicester City's Luke Thomas has also been linked with bolstering the Black Cats' left-back options, so there are clearly lots of targets out there ahead during the January transfer window.

Sunderland want Liam Millar

According to Nixon on Patreon [via The 72], Sunderland are keen on signing on-loan Preston attacker Liam Millar, seeing him as an ideal potential replacement for Clarke.

Currently on loan from FC Basel, the 24-year-old is considered a primary target by the Black Cats, but only if the right offer comes in for Clarke, who they clearly want to keep hold of for as long as possible.

Retaining his services appears to be the priority for Beale, considering he is arguably the best player at the club currently, but if he does move on, Millar, a Canada international, could represent a strong option. Preston captain Alan Browne has hailed his quality as a player recently, saying:

"I don't think we've had someone similar to that, probably since (Aiden) McGeady in terms of one-v-one. We've had some pace and got past players that way, but to actually have that skill to go past a player - it's quite rare in football now actually. You don't see it as much; it's more tactical and powerful runners. But yeah, he is a great player and we have to make sure we keep getting an arm around him."

Millar, formerly on the books of Liverpool, made one appearance for the first team and featured 75 times for the Reds' Under-23s and Under-18s combined, so may have the pedigree of representing one of the biggest clubs in the country, as well as winning 24 caps for Canada.

This season, the forward has eight goal contributions (three goals and five assists) in 16 Championship starts, also averaging 2.2 dribbles per match, and he could hopefully be a shrewd replacement for Clarke, should the worst happen and the current Sunderland ace find a new challenge.