Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing an "incredible" teenage gem in the January transfer window - one who has been compared to a current England star.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats know that they will have to complete any business this month by the end of deadline day on Thursday, so time is running out for Michael Beale to strengthen his squad. Young Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is the player most heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, with the Whites set to allow him join a fellow Championship club in January.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is another individual whose name has emerged as an option for Sunderland midway through the season, but as of now, nothing has come to fruition. It seems that the club are eyeing both permanent and temporary targets before the current window reaches its conclusion, and it looks as though a loan switch for a talented Premier League player is now on the cards.

Sunderland want Charles Sagoe Jr

According to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Sunderland are keen on signing Arsenal youngster Charles Sagoe Jr before the end of the window, with a loan move in the offing after agreeing a permanent deal for Hjelde.

"Arsenal’s Charles Sagoe Jr is in talks with Sunderland over a proposed loan move ahead of the closure of the January transfer window next week, FootballTransfers has been told. The Gunners’ promising winger has caught the attention of several clubs, but we understand that it’s the Black Cats who are pressing ahead for this signature.

"Sunderland have been linked with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who enjoyed a great spell for them last season in the Championship, but now sources inform us that they have set their sights on the Gunners' prodigy instead."

Signing any player from one of the top clubs in the country feels exciting, so Sunderland snapping up Sagoe Jr on loan could be such an eye-catching piece of business by them, similar to the excitement around Amad Diallo after his switch from Manchester United.

Charles Sagoe Jr's key career appearances Total Arsenal 1 Arsenal Under-23s 44 Arsenal Under-18s 32

Still just 19 years of age, he has been making waves at youth team level for Arsenal in recent times, picking up 19 goal contributions (nine goals and ten assists) in 44 appearances for the Gunners' Under-23s. He has also played once for the first team and has been called "incredible" by Hale End productions, host of Away From Hale End Podcast:

"Charles Sagoe Jr. makes his senior debut for Arsenal! One of the more underrated Hale End prospects. A versatile forward, who excels most as a false 9. Creator, distributor and goal scorer. Incredible technique."

Related Sunderland could supercharge Burstow with last-gasp move Michael Beale could get even more out of Mason Burstow with this injection of creativity.

The fact that Sagoe Jr is also being compared to current Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka in the initial report speaks volumes about the attacking quality and potential that he possesses, so Sunderland having him in their ranks in the second half of the season could aid their Championship promotion push significantly up until May.