Sunderland have "made their move" to sign an "excellent" player in the January transfer window, according to a new update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.
Sunderland transfer news
The Black Cats are looking at plenty of transfer targets this month, giving Michael Beale an opportunity to bring in players he specifically wants, assuming he remains in the job moving forward. One player who is a rumoured option is FC Basel attacker Liam Millar, with the Canadian making one appearance for Liverpool in the past and being seen as a possible addition at the Stadium of Light. He is currently on loan at Championship side Preston, where he has scored three goals and registered five assists this season.
Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is another player who has been backed to join Sunderland this month, with the Wales international struggling to make an impact for the Premier League outfit this season, playing just 100 minutes of action in the competition across eight cameo appearances.
The Black Cats are also believed to be interested in signing red-hot Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff, who is taking League Two by storm after excelling in the National League, netting 20 times in 27 league matches in 2023/24 to date.
Sunderland want Callum Styles
According to Downie on X on Tuesday morning, Sunderland have moved to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles on loan this month.
"Sunderland have made a move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles. The Black Cats looking to bolster their midfield & loan with summer obligation has been suggested for the Hungary international. Far from a done deal though."
This is an encouraging update for Sunderland, with Styles someone who could add a combination of ability and depth in the middle of the park, at a time when big improvements are needed to steer the Black Cats into the playoffs. The 23-year-old has been lauded by Barnsley manager Neill Collins: "Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."
|Callum Styles' key career stats
|Appearances
|Goals
|Hungary
|18
|0
|Barnsley
|151
|22
|Bury
|47
|3
|Millwall
|22
|2