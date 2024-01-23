Sunderland have "made their move" to sign an "excellent" player in the January transfer window, according to a new update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats are looking at plenty of transfer targets this month, giving Michael Beale an opportunity to bring in players he specifically wants, assuming he remains in the job moving forward. One player who is a rumoured option is FC Basel attacker Liam Millar, with the Canadian making one appearance for Liverpool in the past and being seen as a possible addition at the Stadium of Light. He is currently on loan at Championship side Preston, where he has scored three goals and registered five assists this season.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is another player who has been backed to join Sunderland this month, with the Wales international struggling to make an impact for the Premier League outfit this season, playing just 100 minutes of action in the competition across eight cameo appearances.

The Black Cats are also believed to be interested in signing red-hot Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff, who is taking League Two by storm after excelling in the National League, netting 20 times in 27 league matches in 2023/24 to date.

Sunderland want Callum Styles

According to Downie on X on Tuesday morning, Sunderland have moved to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles on loan this month.

"Sunderland have made a move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles. The Black Cats looking to bolster their midfield & loan with summer obligation has been suggested for the Hungary international. Far from a done deal though."

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland, with Styles someone who could add a combination of ability and depth in the middle of the park, at a time when big improvements are needed to steer the Black Cats into the playoffs. The 23-year-old has been lauded by Barnsley manager Neill Collins: "Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."

Callum Styles' key career stats Appearances Goals Hungary 18 0 Barnsley 151 22 Bury 47 3 Millwall 22 2 One thing that stands out most with Styles is that he is an One thing that stands out most with Styles is that he is an 18-time capped Hungary international , becoming a key figure for his country alongside Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai. He appeared seven times in their Euro 2024 qualification campaign , helping them reach this summer's competition in the process, and he averaged 1.7 aerial duel wins per game and an enjoyed an 86.9% pass completion rate in that time. This all shows what an asset Styles could be for Sunderland for the remainder of this season, and if he really catches the eye on loan, a permanent deal this summer should be in the offing.