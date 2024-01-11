Sunderland reportedly have another attacking target on their list in a "fast" Championship star, according to one reliable journalist.

Sunderland targeting new striker

The Black Cats appear to be searching the market for a new striker this month and Michael Beale is hoping to “excite” supporters with one or two additions.

“We have a clear idea on one or two of the areas we would like to strengthen this month, if we can. It’s never an easy month, but we are certainly going to try and do something to strengthen and boost the squad, and to hopefully excite the fans. Those discussions are going on in the background. This (derby) game has been a bit of a distraction, if I’m honest, but those discussions were happening even (Tuesday) morning and late on in the afternoon.”

Winger Jack Clarke has been the main source of goals this season, netting eight more goals than any other Sunderland player. (Sunderland top scorers - BBC) However, Clarke, due to his fine form, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham believed to be exploring a potential transfer.

Even if the Sunderland star remains at the Stadium of Light, a new forward appears to be on the agenda, and Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is on the list of targets.

Recent reports have claimed Sunderland are in pole position to sign the Wales international ahead of a number of other Championship sides, and a new update has emerged including the name of a new attacking target.

Sunderland eyeing Sam Gallagher move

According to The Northern Echo’s chief reporter Scott Wilson, Sunderland have held preliminary talks with Bournemouth for Moore and are waiting to hear the final decision. However, the reliable reporter added that the club’s recruitment team, led by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, also have Sam Gallagher of Blackburn Rovers on their transfer wishlist.

Gallagher, who can play anywhere across the front three, completed a permanent move to Blackburn in 2019 after a previous loan spell and has been a regular at Ewood Park ever since.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience in the Championship, mostly with Rovers, so could be a shrewd addition, potentially alongside Moore to rival the likes of centre-forward options Nazariy Rusyn and youngsters Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo.

Sam Gallagher career stats Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 214 45 21 Southampton 26 2 0 Birmingham 34 7 0 MK Dons 15 0 2

Former Blackburn and Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is also a big fan of Gallagher, describing him as a “monster” back in 2022.

“I don’t know how many appearances he (Gallagher) has made but I think his goals per starts is pretty good. He’s missed a fair whack of the season. He scored tonight with his right foot. I’m always encouraging him to hit it because when you watch it in training it’s like a bazooka, his right foot. It’s a great strike.

“Gallagher is fast, strong, good in the air, rocket in his right foot. He has all the attributes to be a top player. His ambition has to be to get to the Premier League, hopefully with this club, but if not, the Premier League look at this monster of a boy who can run like the wind with a rocket in his boots, why can’t he play in the Premier League?”