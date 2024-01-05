Sunderland are thought to be showing an interest in an international defender, who could be available to sign for nothing this month.

Sunderland January plans

The Black Cats are starting to find their feet under Michael Beale following an opening 3-0 defeat to Coventry City. Three games unbeaten and back in the Championship playoff places, attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend against rivals Newcastle United.

However, Sunderland also have the chance to bring in some new players this month, and Beale has hinted that although discussions are ongoing at the Stadium of Light.

"I think everyone is to-ing and fro-ing a little bit. There have been a lot of discussions going on but nothing concrete as yet so I wouldn't want to put a timeline on it and disappoint, or be accused of pulling the wool over people's eyes if it comes in a bit quicker. At the moment, though, there is nothing imminent."

The likes of Fulham forward Jay Stansfield and Bournemouth striker Kiefer Moore have emerged as targets in recent weeks, however, the club are also looking at defensive additions, which has led them abroad.

Sunderland want to sign Bohdan Mykhaylichenko

Sports Witness relayed a transfer update from Ukrainian reporter Ihor Burbas on left-back Bohdan Mykhaylichenko. He stated that Sunderland are “very interested” in the player, who could join on a free transfer, with current club Dinamo Zagreb willing to allow that to happen.

“I was once again bombarded with messages from Sunderland fans, who are really waiting for Bohdan Mykhaylichenko. Yes, indeed, he can become a partner of Rusyn. I have such information.

“The English [club] are very interested in strengthening the position of the left defender with the Ukrainian, to whom his current club Dinamo are ready to give the status of a free agent. I know that in addition to the Black Cats, there is interest from another Championship club.”

Mykhaylichenko began his career coming through the academy at Dynamo Kiev and has since gone on to turn out for a number of clubs.

Bohdan Mykhaylichenko career stats Appearances Goals Assists Dynamo Kyiv 2 0 0 Dinamo Zagreb 15 0 2 Stal Kamyanske 18 0 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 32 2 5 Zorya Lugansk 63 3 4 RSC Anderlecht 51 1 2

Primarily a left-back who can also play as a right-back or as a left midfielder, the Ukraine international has even played in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old has been in the media for the wrong reasons during his career, though, with head coach Sergei Jakirovic kicking the player out of the squad after a defeat last year.

"After the defeat against Balkani in Pristina, I decided to kick out Mykhailichenko. The public thinks I did it because of his play, but it's not true because then I would have kicked out 10 other players. If you go into the changing room after the match and the first thing you do is to take off your trousers and take your phone in your hands, you speak lightly... I'm angry about the defeat, half the players are misbehaving. Well, so you're only there physically, but your thoughts are elsewhere, and I think we don't need players like that. I think that they underestimate Dynamo."