It would be an understatement to say that Sunderland have got off to a frustrating start to the Championship season, losing twice and winning once in their opening three games.

It is the type of form that may see them fail to replicate last season's achievement of reaching the play-offs, and potentially going one better by reaching Wembley this time around.

That said, there's still time remaining in the summer transfer window to improve Tony Mowbray's squad, and the Black Cats have reportedly placed a bid to do just that.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

So far this summer, Sunderland have welcomed a total of six reinforcements, with the pick of the bunch being Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

The new arrival has got off to an impressive start to life under Mowbray, too, scoring twice in Sunderland's 2-1 victory over Rotherham. It is the type of form that the youngster will be hoping to use as a springboard to better things as the campaign goes on.

The Black Cats have also welcomed former Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack, gaining a player with plenty of experience in the process. So, although Mowbray was forced to wave goodbye to the likes of Amad Diallo in the summer, who returned to Manchester United after his loan spell, he still has a squad capable of reaching the top seven.

Added to that squad could yet be Lille winger Alan Virginius, too - perhaps finally filling the Diallo void.

According to RMC Sport, via Inside Futbol, Sunderland have seen a €5m (£4m) bid rejected by the Ligue 1 side for their winger this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Championship side will go back in for a second bid, but as the transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, it is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Should Sunderland sign Alan Virginius?

At just 20-years-old, Virginius is very much a player on the up, making Sunderland's interest little surprise. At Lille last season, he scored four goals in all competitions, and will look to get even better with the first-team in the current campaign.

At his best, the winger has earned plenty of praise, including from José Fonte, who said, via the Ligue 1 website: "He has changed his position a little bit, by being put back in the centre, and it's working."

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca said: "His profile is interesting. He is fast and technically very strong."

With that said, it certainly looks like Sunderland were looking in the right direction for improvements. Now, they must decide whether or not to push ahead with a deal to secure the winger.

An added benefit, of course, is the fact that Virginius can play through the middle, meaning that Mowbray would have himself depth in his attacking line, as well as clear talent.

Up next, the Black Cats square off against Coventry City looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in the Championship this season. Coventry, who made it all the way to the play-off final before suffering defeat against Luton Town will be no easy task, however.