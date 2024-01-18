Whilst Sunderland's main focus has seemingly been on finding attacking reinforcements throughout the January transfer window, they could yet seal the return of a player in a deal that those at The Stadium of Light deem a dream move.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats' search for a striker has taken them to Sam Gallagher, Macaulay Langstaff and Kieffer Moore. According to the latest reports, it is the latter who seems the most likely, with rumours of Sunderland submitting a loan offer to Bournemouth for the Welshman's services. And although an agreement is yet to be reached with the Cherries, a first offer is certainly a step in the right direction. Away from their pursuit of attacking additions, meanwhile, the Championship play-off-hopefuls could seal the return of a midfielder who last played at The Stadium of Light in the Premier League.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Sunderland have now made contact with the agent of Yann M'Vila over a potential move this month. A dream target for the Black Cats, M'Vila is currently without a club which makes any potential deal a simpler one to secure. Aouna posted the news on X, saying:

A boost for Sunderland is the fact that M'Vila previously spoke of his desire to return to the club, saying:

"I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself. I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for, it is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there."

M'Vila has unfinished business at Sunderland

After completing a season-long loan move at Sunderland during the 2015/16 campaign, helping the Black Cats to avoid Premier League relegation by two points as Newcastle United instead suffered the drop, M'Vila never got his return to The Stadium of Light. Now 33 years old, however, the defensive midfielder has the chance to complete some unfinished business.

From Michael Beale's point of view, a player with the experience of the Frenchman could quickly prove to be invaluable. What's more, M'Vila, himself, has stated his desire to play for the club, highlighting his potential commitment. In what would be a free deal, there's not much risk involved for Sunderland either, if they agree on a short-term contract.

In the best-case scenario, a player with previous Premier League experience plays to that level and helps Sunderland on their way back up to England's first tier. But if he does fail to perform, the worst-case outcome is that the Black Cats could be to simply cut ties. It seems like one that is certainly worth keeping an eye on.