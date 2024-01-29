Sunderland are believed to be closing in on the signing of a "very good" Championship player, according to a key update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats' form may have been disappointing under Michael Beale since he replaced Tony Mowbray as manager earlier this season, but they still have a chance of earning promotion this season, assuming results improve.

Some new signings in the remaining days of the January transfer window could help in that respect, with a lot of players linked with moves to Sunderland recently. Leeds United centre-back Leo Hjelde has emerged as a primary target for Beale, with the youngster not always seen as an important part of Daniel Farke's plans this season, and he could represent an exciting addition given how highly he was thought of when he broke through at Celtic.

Another player who also continues to be backed to move to the Stadium of Light is Barnsley and Hungary midfielder Callum Styles, but it remains to be seen if they will get a deal over the line. A return for Manchester United ace Amad Dillao could also be on the cards, following an excellent spell on loan at the club last season.

Now, it looks as though an exciting piece of business is set to be completed very soon, following a significant update.

According to Downie on X, Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde, with a permanent seal set to be completed imminently after a medical takes place.

"Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds United for defender Leo Hjelde. The 20-year-old will move to Wearside on a permanent transfer. The left-sided defender will now undergo a medical in the North East."

This has the potential to be an excellent signing by Sunderland, with Hjelde a talented young defender who has even been compared to Liverpool and Netherlands colossus Virgil van Dijk in the past, courtesy of former Ross County manager John Hughes, who has also said of him:

"In terms of potential he plays a way beyond his age, with a maturity that is two or three years above himself. He’s only just turned 18, he’s just a baby, but he’s 6 foot 2 and still has a bit of growing to do. That’ll come. He’s an athlete, quick, nobody would run him. He had a great recovery if someone did go by him, and technically he’s very good."

Leo Hjelde's key career appearances Total Leeds United 8 Rotherham United 13 Norway Under-21s 15 Norway Under-18s 6 Norway Under-17s 3 Norway Under-16s 13

While Hjelde's time at Leeds hasn't necessarily gone to plan in recent times, with only three appearances coming his way across all competitions this season, he is still only 20 years of age and has so much time ahead of him to mature further as a player.

It will provide Beale with the added defensive quality and depth that he craves between now and the end of the season, and given the aforementioned Van Dijk comparison, supporters will surely be buoyed by his arrival.