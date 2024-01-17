West Ham reportedly want to tie down a "top player" to a new contract, amid interest from Sunderland and a number of other teams this month.

The Black Cats have been linked with various players in the January transfer window, as Michael Beale gets the first chance to bring in individuals who he thinks could most suit his system and style of play. Sam Gallagher and Kieffer Moore, of Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth respectively, have emerged as possible additions at the Stadium of Light, should Beale feel the need to sign attacking reinforcements, and Barnsley ace John McAtee is also reportedly wanted on loan, with fellow Championship side Ipswich Town providing stern competition.

On the flip side, Sunderland star Jack Clarke has been backed to move away from the club this month, in what would be an undoubted blow at such a crucial point in the campaign.

According to a new transfer update from The Daily Mail, West Ham want young striker Divin Mubama to sign a new deal, with Sunderland one of the clubs monitoring him.

"West Ham don't want striker Divin Mubama going out on loan as it stands. The England U20 international, who has been monitored by Sunderland, West Brom and Everton, is another who is free in the summer that the club have offered a new contract to.

"David Moyes has injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen to contend with, although the latter is not as bad as first feared, and wants Mubama around."

Divin Mubama's England youth team stats Caps Goals England Under-20s 2 0 England Under-19s 5 0 England Under-18s 7 3 England Under-16s 7 1 England Under-15s 3 1

Mubama is someone who could be such an exciting signing for Sunderland for the second half of the season, given his potential and firepower in the final third. West Ham manager David Moyes is a big admirer of the 19-year-old though, comparing him to established players at the top level:

"Divin is different from the rest. He has a mentality and an attitude that is as good as any top player. He’s so determined and works incredibly hard for the team, so we know what we’re going to get with Divin. What we need him to do is develop in all his actions and technical ability, but he’s 19 and did a great job for us when he came on."

It does look as though Beale has identified a forward in January, which makes complete sense when you consider that Sunderland's second-top goalscorers in the league this season after Clarke (13) are Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham, both of whom have found the net just four times apiece.

This lack of firepower is something that could hold the Black Cats back in their promotion push, especially if the worst-case scenario happens and Clarke moves on to pastures new, so Mubama should be looked at as a good option. If West Ham hold firm, another target needs to come in instead.