As Sunderland look to get back into the play-off places next season, having seen their Championship promotion hopes slowly but surely fizzle out in the current campaign, those at the Stadium of Light have already turned their attention towards the summer window.

Sunderland transfer news

Before the Black Cats can really begin their summer plans, however, they must secure a permanent manager following the end of Mike Dodds' interim spell at the end of the season. There's certainly pressure to get the next appointment right too, having endured the nightmare tenue of Michael Beale after deciding to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

Regretting their decision to dismiss Mowbray ever since, names such as Manchester United legend and former Sunderland manager Roy Keane have been mentioned, though Carlton Palmer was quick to shoot down those rumours recently.

A more likely option to take the hot seat may well be Steve Cooper, who has been out of a job since being sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this season. A man who knows all about Championship promotion, there's no doubt that Cooper would be a superb appointment.

What's more, whoever does come in could get the benefit of a new shot-stopper to compete or possibly replace Anthony Patterson in the long run. According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on his Patreon, relayed by The 72, Sunderland are eyeing a move to sign Sam Tickle from Wigan Athletic this summer after his impressive performances in League One.

The England U21 international, now 22 years of age, has been one of few bright sparks at Wigan this season, with the Latics sat in mid-table and on course to miss out on promotion, forced to go again next season potentially without their number one.

Given that Tickle's current contract doesn't run out until 2026, Sunderland are likely in for tough negotiations this summer, but the step up to the Championship could be one that tempts Tickle into a departure.

"Outstanding" Tickle could compete with Patterson

Signing Tickle would leave Sunderland with two solid and young options to choose from in goal, or possibly one if Patterson departs.

With an impressive 16 clean sheets to his name this season, Tickle has just about has the edge over Patterson in that area, with the current Sunderland shot-stopper keeping just 10 for the Black Cats so far in the current campaign.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney may well be reluctant to let his goalkeeper go, however, having sung his praises at the end of January. Maloney said:

“This is only my opinion, but I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in our league...I'm not sure there's a better goalkeeper in the league above...he's that good! He can get even better with his feet, but shot-stopping... I haven't seen too many as good as that - when he just produces outstanding moments like he does that win games."