Dropping from a side on course to gain a place in the Championship's top six to a side who now find themselves behind the chasing pack, Sunderland's decision to sack Tony Mowbray in favour of Michael Beale looks more and more regretful by the day. But the former Rangers boss could yet turn things around with some offers reportedly tabled for crucial reinforcements this month.

Sunderland transfer news

After a start to forget under Beale, Sunderland fans have at least received the positive reports of a potential new contract at the club. According to club sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, Alex Pritchard has been offered a new contract by the Black Cats and could yet put pen to paper on a deal to extend his stay. When it comes to fresh faces, however, the news hasn't been so positive, with those at The Stadium of Light yet to welcome a single reinforcement for Beale. With just under a week remaining in the January window though, that could still change.

According to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, Sunderland have tabled four offers for potential arrivals before the end of the month, with two of those being loan deals and the other two being permanent. Speakman confirmed the news that the Black Cats are still seeking additions, saying via The Northern Echo: "We've definitely got a couple of priority positions that we've spent a lot of time and focus on, and you've referenced a couple of them there (left-back and striker).

"We’re always looking across the squad as you have to do in every window, both for who can complement the team and be in the squad, and those who can come in and complement what we’re trying to do as a football club.

"Everyone recognises that the market is slow at the moment, there’s been a very small number of deals in the Championship. We’ve got a couple of permanent offers on the table, a couple of loan offers. We’re waiting on other clubs and that's slightly frustrating, but you have to respect that if players are registered to other clubs, it’s their decision.

"It’s not in our control, it’s about timing and squad management for other clubs. At the minute, finances aren’t stopping us doing anything. It’s about needing the market to free up and players to become available – that’s where we sit.”

Players Sunderland could sign in January

Whilst Speakman failed to give away any hints regarding just who those reported four offers are regarding this month, Sunderland have been linked with a number of players. Among those mentioned in reports have been Skelly Alvero, Callum Styles and even a shock move for Amad Diallo, who previously starred at The Stadium of Light.

As the days tick by, Sunderland fans could get more of a clue as to who will arrive to steer Beale's tenure in the right direction. It certainly looks as though the new manager will be backed this month, perhaps only piling on the pressure for him to finally make an impact.