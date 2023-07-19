Djurgardens IF youngster Gideon Granstrom is on trial at Sunderland ahead of a potential move to the Championship club, according to the player's father and agent.

The player's father has said that the Black Cats must have "concrete interest" if they've invited Granstrom for a trial at the club.

What's the latest on Gideon Granstrom to Sunderland?

It remains to be seen whether or not Granstrom's trial at Sunderland is a successful one this summer, but the 17-year-old has certainly shown potential in the past.

Speaking about his son's trial at the Championship side, Granstrom's father, also his agent, told Swedish outlet Fotbol STHLM: "They caught his eye when he was with the Swedish U18 national team in Wales this summer. After the two international matches, he was invited to a pre-season tour with their U23 team when they wanted to take a closer look at him.

"He went there earlier this week and is doing his first training session today. He stays about ten days in total. They will spend one week on this tour, starting in Norwich, then finishing with three days at Sunderland.

"It's open. From our side, we focus on the sporting, it is instructive to come there and meet a different football culture and different way of playing.

"Then it's a blank slate what happens after that. We have had a dialogue with Bosse and Djurgården all the time, who are aware of the whole thing. But a club like Sunderland doesn't invite a player unless there is a concrete interest."

Who is Gideon Granstrom?

Still just 17, Granstrom could have a big decision to make regarding his future this summer. If it is to be Sunderland, then he'd follow the trend of young players to have come through the door under Tony Mowbray.

We've seen stars such as Amad Diallo thrive under the manager's guidance. And Granstrom will simply be looking to take a similar career trajectory as the Manchester United winger.

It would be quite the jump for him to go from Swedish football, where he has appeared in the squad only a select few times for Djurgardens without getting on the pitch, to then join Sunderland, who made the play-offs in the Championship last season.

It's likely that the teenager would be thrown into the U23s rather than any first-team action, should trials end successfully - it is there that he could take his development up another level or two.

As for Sunderland, as a whole, after suffering semi-final heartbreak against eventual play-off winners Luton Town, they'll be looking to go one better in the forthcoming campaign.

With the likes of relegated Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton to compete against, however, the Black Cats may struggle to cause as big a shock as last season when they secured a top six place in their first year back in England's second tier.

It is a squad full of surprises, though, so anything is still possible with plenty of time left in pre-season to continue preparations, and welcome further additions to Mowbray's increasingly impressive Championship squad.

Sunderland could yet find themselves with a teenage Swedish prodigy in the form of Granstrom, too, and sources don't come much closer than the own player's father/agent, so it'll be interesting to see how the interest pans out.