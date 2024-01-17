As Sunderland look to regain their play-off place in the Championship, Michael Beale and co are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options, with transfer rumours linking the Black Cats to moves for the likes of Kieffer Moore.

Now, however, those at The Stadium of Light have reportedly turned their attention to a new player who is arguably overdue a big move.

Sunderland transfer news

It's no real surprise that Sunderland are looking to add to their frontline, with Championship stats highlighting their difficulties in front of goal. No side has scored less than the Black Cats' 37 goals in the top half in what makes for alarming reading when considering their play-off ambitions. The arrival of a fresh face to lead the line could yet solve that problem, however. According to recent reports, Sunderland have identified Bournemouth's Moore as a top target this month.

If they fail to land the Welshman though, they could turn their attention elsewhere in English football to sign a player who is more than ready for a step up. According to journalist Graeme Bailey for HITC, Sunderland are interested in signing Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, who only recently lost manager Luke Williams to Swansea City.

Losing Langstaff so soon after would undoubtedly be a major blow, but given their £1.5m price-tag on the forward, it remains to be seen whether he'll be heading for the exit door. If Sunderland are to secure the forward's signature, then they'll reportedly have to fend off interest from Derby County, Peterborough United, Hearts, Wrexham and Birmingham City in a tight race to get a potential deal done.

"Special" Langstaff could star in the Championship

After playing a central role in Notts County's promotion from the National League last season, Langstaff and his side have picked up exactly where they left off to compete for a place in the League Two play-offs. It's no real shock to see those at a higher level now linked with the forward, given his rise over the last three seasons.

Langstaff's stats represent a player ready to step up a level or two. The forward has scored a stunning 92 goals since the 2021/22 campaign and already has as many as 20 in just 29 games in all competitions this season. If Sunderland want to solve their goalscoring problem, then Langstaff could be the man that Beale should turn to. Some may have concerns over Langstaff's ability to step up not one but two levels, yet his stats since stepping up to League Two suggest that he has no trouble adjusting and upping his game even more with each season.

The 26-year-old previously earned the deserved praise of former manager Williams, who said:

"He is very special, and we must enjoy the time that we get to see him on the pitch and hopefully it is for a long time to come. You never know, but let’s savour having Macca on the pitch and enjoy what he brings to us.”